A small business owner in Hudson Wisconsin posted a brilliantly humorous and brutally honest Facebook post looking for help with his business. The post, which is about finding part-time help, which right now if you own a business or work someplace that is hiring you know it's tough right now to find candidates. The owner states what it is he is looking for and offers up that by helping him "you'll be helping a family business grow, you'll make some money and you'll get your ass off the couch, your eyes will focus on something other than a computer screen and you'll get the satisfaction of knowing that you made a difference in someone's day."