Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville set to remove Lee statue that sparked rally

By SARAH RANKIN Associated Press
Derrick
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Confederate monument that helped spark a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville will be taken down this week, the city announced Friday. Charlottesville said in a news release that the equestrian statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee as well as a nearby one of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson will be removed Saturday. Designated public viewing areas for the removals will be established in both parks where the statues are located, the news release said.

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Charlottesville, VA
Society
Charlottesville, VA
Government
City
Charlottesville, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equestrian Statue#Statues#Ap#Confederate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy