Builders Insurance Group Names Matthew Burnett Chief Financial Officer And Treasurer

ATLANTA, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Builders Insurance Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Burnett to the role of Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Matthew joined Builders in June 2020 as Director of Accounting & Finance/Controller.

In his new role Matthew will lead the financial operations of the Company, including financial reporting, financial planning and analysis, treasury management, actuarial, and premium accounting functions.

Todd Campbell, Builders' recently appointed CEO said, "I am pleased that Matthew is joining the leadership team at Builders. He brings great experience and financial expertise to the CFO role, including 25 years in the industry. Matthew will be a meaningful part of our team as we develop and execute on our long-term growth strategy."

Over the last four months, Matthew served as interim CFO and has demonstrated outstanding leadership, decision making, and dedication while guiding our financial operations.

Matthew is a graduate of Auburn University Montgomery with a BS degree in both Accounting and Information Systems.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Builders Insurance Group delivers innovative Workers' Compensation, General Liability, Property, Umbrella, and Builders Risk insurance through independent agents. Builders Insurance Group and all of its member companies are rated "A" (Excellent) IX by A.M. Best Company. For more information, please visit our web site at www.bldrs.com.

