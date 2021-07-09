Districting & Apportionment Commission Holds Public Meeting

The Iowa Transportation Commission has scheduled a public input meeting in Carroll for Tuesday, Aug. 10. The event will be held at the Santa Maria Winery and the public forum will follow a brief business meeting at 8 a.m. Representatives from local governments, interest groups and individuals are all invited to speak about transportation matters. This could include transportation policies or issues with any forms of transportation such as highways, aviation, rails, rivers, bicycles, pedestrians and public transit. A detailed agenda will be posted at a later date and can be found by following the link included below. Final plans for the public input segment are subject to change based on the COVID-19 status in the Carroll region at that time. Participation via conference call or Teams is encouraged to minimize the number of in-person attendees. Those wanting more information or who want to make statements or present for 10 minutes or less can contact the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Program Management Bureau through the methods also included here.