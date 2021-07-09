Asbury Park Public Library Notice of Special Meeting and Revision of Annual Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to N.J.S.A. 10:4 et. seq., the Open Public Meetings Act that the Board of Trustees of the Asbury Park Public Library will hold a special meeting to take place at 9:00 a.m. on July 14, 2021 at the Asbury Park Public Library, 500 First Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712. The Agenda will consist of discussion of budget and finance and buildings and grounds. The meeting may include an executive session. Formal action may be taken.