GRI adds sizes to ag, construction tire lines

Hercules Tires, a subsidiary of American Tire Distributors (ATD), announced the addition of two new all-terrain, all-season tires to the Terra Trac lineup. By introducing the next-generation Terra Trac AT in two distinct models – the Terra Trac AT X-Journey for CUVs and the Terra Trac AT X-Venture for SUVs and light trucks – Hercules will cover more than 80% of the all-terrain market and appeal to a broader base of customers. The company says Hercules dealers in the U.S. can now order the new tires.