GRI adds sizes to ag, construction tire lines

By Tire Business Report
rubbernews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLOMBO, Sri Lanka—Specialty tire maker Global Rubber Industries (Pvt.) Ltd. has expanded the size range for some of its agricultural and construction tire product lines. The Green XLR 95—a radial tire for row crop and spraying applications—is available in size 230/95R32. The tire, which is made using cut and wear-resistant compounds, features a rounded shoulder that minimizes field and crop damage and the inter lug mud breakers provide excellent self-cleaning, GRI said.

