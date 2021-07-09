Celebrate Acts of Friendship in July
The City of Irving is celebrating "Acts of Friendship" throughout the month of July, culminating with International Friendship Day on July 30. Community members can participate in a variety of ways, including:
- Open the door for others.
- Compliment people when you are in public.
- Wave and smile at people.
- Send a hand written note to a friend, co-worker, neighbor or anyone who may need a kind gesture.
- Take a friend out to eat and pay.
- Offer to cook for a friend.
- Help a neighbor with yardwork, especially if they are having difficulty doing it themselves.
- Call a friend to say hi and ask how they are doing.
- Send a small gift to friends to let them know you care.
- Say "please" and "thank you" when appropriate.
