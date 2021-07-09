Celebrate Acts of Friendship in July

A chance encounter two years ago in California led to Scott Kuczmarski and Robert Pineda becoming best friends and living within an hour of each other in Rhode Island. During a visit to Palo Alto, Kuczmarski, 56, was reading The Art of Happiness by the Dalai Lama. Inspired to do something for others, Kuczmarski was handing out water when he met Pineda, 59, who had been experiencing homelessness for 32 years. They had a cup of coffee together, and over the next three weeks, had breakfast every morning, getting to know each other over toast. "I stepped out of my comfort zone a little bit," Pineda told Good Morning America.