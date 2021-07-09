Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Celebrate Acts of Friendship in July

Posted by 
Irving, Texas
Irving, Texas
 11 days ago

The City of Irving is celebrating "Acts of Friendship" throughout the month of July, culminating with International Friendship Day on July 30. Community members can participate in a variety of ways, including:

  • Open the door for others.
  • Compliment people when you are in public.
  • Wave and smile at people.
  • Send a hand written note to a friend, co-worker, neighbor or anyone who may need a kind gesture.
  • Take a friend out to eat and pay.
  • Offer to cook for a friend.
  • Help a neighbor with yardwork, especially if they are having difficulty doing it themselves.
  • Call a friend to say hi and ask how they are doing.
  • Send a small gift to friends to let them know you care.
  • Say "please" and "thank you" when appropriate.

Comments / 0

Irving, Texas

Irving, Texas

17
Followers
459
Post
680
Views
ABOUT

Irving includes the Las Colinas community, one of the first master-planned developments in the United States and once the largest mixed-use development in the Southwest with a land area of more than 12,000 acres (4,856 ha). Las Colinas is home to the Mustangs at Las Colinas, which is the largest equine sculpture in the world, as well as many Fortune 500 companies, such as ExxonMobil, Kimberly-Clark and Fluor Corporation. In April 2019, the Westin Irving Convention Center Hotel opened, signalling the completion of the city's special entertainment district that includes the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas and the Toyota Music Factory.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Summerville, GAweisradio.com

Summerville, Georgia to Host “Friendship Festival” July 31st

In 1995 the World Friendship Flag project, promoting world friendship, was a special project that began in Summerville. It was spearheaded by a local art teacher by the name of John Turner, who also served as a Rotary Interact Club Advisor. This project went worldwide and attracted much attention through all forms of Medias. It was even highlighted during the 1996 Olympics. Mr. Turner has traveled with the Friendship Flag to many destinations promoting the project through friendship. Today, Summerville, GA is now known as “The Friendship Capital of The World”.
Politicswxxv25.com

Locals celebrate the Fourth of July

South Mississippians spent the day dodging wet weather to celebrate our independence. July 4th, 1776: a day commemorating the Declaration of Independence of the United States of America. After spending 20 plus years in the military, Veteran Lee Brown celebrates July 4th with more than just cooking great food, he also had a wardrobe that speaks for itself. “It’s near and dear to my heart. As you can see, I’m dressed the part.”
Oskaloosa, IAradiokmzn.com

OSKALOOSA CELEBRATES CHRISTMAS IN JULY

Oskaloosa is getting ready to celebrate Christmas in July. The annual fundraiser for Painting with Lights will be held Saturday afternoon (7/10) on the square in downtown Oskaloosa. Oskaloosa Main Street executive director Jessica Reuter says the fun will start Saturday afternoon at 2. “We’ll have live music from local...
Visual ArtColossal

Monumental Cut Paper Portraits Celebrate the Fundamental Importance of Community and Friendship

Vietnamese-American artist Antonius Bui highlights the flexible, evolving nature of identity and the value of community through a series of unapologetically affectionate portraits. Elaborate hand-cut botanicals and geometric motifs envelop and give shape to Bui’s subjects, who include chosen and biological family members, friends, and colleagues. Painted in deep blue or inked in smaller spots to emit a warm glow, the pieces are monumental in scale—some extend upwards of 10 feet—and saturated with underlying stories that reveal themselves through smaller portraits and displays of domestic life embedded in the central image.
California StatePosted by
The Week

An act of kindness on a California street sparked a lifelong friendship

A chance encounter two years ago in California led to Scott Kuczmarski and Robert Pineda becoming best friends and living within an hour of each other in Rhode Island. During a visit to Palo Alto, Kuczmarski, 56, was reading The Art of Happiness by the Dalai Lama. Inspired to do something for others, Kuczmarski was handing out water when he met Pineda, 59, who had been experiencing homelessness for 32 years. They had a cup of coffee together, and over the next three weeks, had breakfast every morning, getting to know each other over toast. "I stepped out of my comfort zone a little bit," Pineda told Good Morning America.
Kidspampers.com

Tips for Teaching Baby Sign Language

Teaching baby sign language to your little one could help you communicate with each other before your baby learns how to speak. Find out more about the potential benefits of baby sign language, get some tips for teaching it to your baby, and learn some of the basic signs that you can get started with.
Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

Our Family Got Vaccinated. We All Got COVID. We’ll All Live.

Two weeks ago, we took a family trip out of state, our first in eighteen months. Three-quarters of us had been fully vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer shot, with the exception being our 11-year old daughter. We’d been extremely diligent for a year and half (often militant) in taking precautions: isolating and masking and distancing since March of 2020.
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

Woman Leaves Her Sister Almost Homeless, Makes Big Mistake - Story of the Day

A greedy woman tricked her sick mother into transferring all their assets in her name and left her sister homeless. Not long after, karma made her learn a lesson the hard way. Catherine Stone was a wealthy woman, and when she became ill, her elder daughter, Clara, took up the role of looking after her mother, especially her mother’s business affairs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy