Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

ProfNet Expert Alerts For July 09, 2021

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

EXPERT ALERTS

  • Using Language to Shape Wealth
  • Patient Connection Through Deep Listening

MEDIA JOBS

  • Senior Video Journalist, News - Dow Jones (NY)
  • Digital Designer, WSJ. Magazine - Dow Jones (NY)

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

  • 5 Well-Rounded Morning Newsletters to Jumpstart Your Day
  • Blog Profiles: Olympic Blogs

Using Language to Shape Wealth Ken HondaAuthor, Speaker, Teacher Ken Honda"Appreciate what comes into your life and appreciate what's leaving your life. Appreciate your partners, appreciate your jobs. If you no longer have your job, it's because your job was not in sync with you. That's why the job left you. It's not that you're ditched by the job. You are apart because you don't have a relationship anymore. So appreciate what leaves your life. That is the answer."How we can use language to shape wealth: appreciate what comes into your life and appreciate what's leaving your life.Website: KenHonda.com Media contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com

Patient Connection Through Deep ListeningDr. Jan BonhoefferAuthor, infectious disease and vaccine safety expertDr. Jan Bonhoeffer"When you connect with your patient, and listen deeply, listen actively, when you listen deeper than the story that they are telling you, you will hear things you would miss with the conventional approach."Difficult Patient? Change How You Listen, M.D. Says. Medicine has long been dominated by men creating "a certain kind of masculine culture," Dr. Jan says. "The culture is shifting as more women come into medicine, but doctors are still viewed as experts whose role is disseminating their expertise, talking a lot, having all the answers, and benevolently dispensing their wisdom to others….When someone simply listens, is deeply curious, it bestows respect. It gives attention and curiosity, which are all qualities very close to the wisdom of the heart, qualities close to love."Website: heartbasedmedicine.org Media contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com

MEDIA JOBS:

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://www.cisionjobs.com/jobs/united-states/

  • Senior Video Journalist, News - Dow Jones (NY)
  • Digital Designer, WSJ. Magazine - Dow Jones (NY)

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES:

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful. If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at profnetalerts@cision.com

5 WELL-ROUNDED MORNING NEWSLETTERS TO JUMPSTART YOUR DAY . Keeping up with a 24/7 news cycle can be tough. We recommend adding these morning newsletters to your inbox to help you stay in the know.

BLOG PROFILES: OLYMPIC BLOGS . We're about a month out from the Tokyo Olympic Games. Make sure you're caught up on the latest news by following these Olympic blogs.

PROFNET is an exclusive service of PR Newswire.

To contact ProfNet: profnet@profnet.com or 800-776-3638, ext. 1

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/profnet-expert-alerts-for-july-09-2021-301328837.html

SOURCE ProfNet

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
859
Followers
32K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Digital Designer#Wsj#Dow Jones#Pr Newswire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

ENGINE Audience Intelligence Debuts For Media Buyers Seeking Single Platform To Build And Target Audience Profiles

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGINE, a global, full-service media and marketing services company, today launched Audience Intelligence, a platform that offers rich first-party data and integrations for advertisers to develop audience targets, plan media across channels, and take action. "Drawing upon ENGINE's full-service marketing expertise, Audience Intelligence...
Currencieskitco.com

Bitcoin daily chart alert - Bears keeping advantage - July 13

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar are a bit firmer in early U.S. trading Tuesday. The recent "collapse in volatility" in price action suggests a bigger price move is coming soon. The bears have the overall near-term technical advantage as prices are not that far above the recent lows. Stay tuned!
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

ServisFirst Bancshares earnings preview: what to expect

On July 19, ServisFirst Bancshares will be reporting earnings from the last quarter. Analysts on Wall Street predict ServisFirst Bancshares will release earnings per share of $0.925. Watch ServisFirst Bancshares stock price in real-time on Markets Insider here. On July 19, ServisFirst Bancshares will report earnings from the Q2. 4...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

BCB Bancorp earnings preview: what Wall Street is expecting

On July 19, BCB Bancorp will be reporting earnings from the most recent quarter. Wall Street analysts expect BCB Bancorp will release earnings per share of $0.403. Go here to track BCB Bancorp stock price in real-time on Markets Insider. BCB Bancorp presents Q2 figures on July 19. 3 analysts...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

The COVID-19 Situation in the U.S Might Deteriorate

The number of people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus keeps getting higher in the U.S, and many states have already added some restrictions. Los Angeles County already decided to make mandatory again wearing masks indoors, even for those fully vaccinated. According to CNN, this decision came after the Delta variant started to become dominant in the U.S, and for more than a week, Los Angeles had more than 1.000 new cases daily. Last week, Orange County Mayor was thinking of also making masks mandatory indoors and in crowded places due to a rise in daily infections.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

CompassMSP Expands To New York With Acquisition Of Tarrytech Computer Consultants

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CompassMSP, a managed IT services provider for small to medium-sized businesses with nine locations nationwide, is announcing the acquisition of the assets of Tarrytech Computer Consultants, Inc. (Tarrytech) of Tarrytown, New York. Tarrytech is now a member of the CompassMSP family, however, like all other businesses acquired by CompassMSP, the operations will retain their current team and location. They will operate under the name Tarrytech: A CompassMSP Company and will continue to be led by Jamie Kudla as General Manager.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. Announces Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants To Commence On July 19, 2021

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (Nasdaq: OTECU) (the "Company") announced that, commencing on July 19, 2021, the holders of units ("Units") issued in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company's Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Class A Common Stock"), and redeemable warrants ("Public Warrants") included in the Units. Each Unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one Public Warrant, with each Public Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A Common Stock for $11.50 per share. Units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "OTECU." Shares of Class A Common Stock and the Public Warrants will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "OTEC" and "OTECW," respectively. Holders of Units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the Units into shares of Class A Common Stock and Public Warrants.
MarketsStreet.Com

Why This NYSe Trade Encourages Younger Investors to Enter the Market

Peter Tuchman, also known as the Einstein of Wall Street, has been using his platform as a way to teach and inspire younger investors who have either started investing thanks to the coronavirus pandemic or because they joined Reddit investing communities. Tuchman joined TheStreet's Katherine Ross to discuss why he's...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved down to $153.72 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Stevanato Group Celebrates Initial Public Offering And First Day Of Public Trading On New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (the "Company") today celebrates its debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "STVN." Founded by Giovanni Stevanato in 1949, the Company is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. "It...
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

Ault Global Holdings Announces Formation Of Ault Global Real Estate Equities, Inc. To Invest In Commercial Real Estate

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the " Company"), announced that it has formed Ault Global Real Estate Equities, Inc., a Nevada corporation (" AGREE"), to invest in commercial real estate, targeting the middle-market segment in the Unites States. AGREE has appointed Christopher K. Wu as its Chief Executive Officer to lead this strategy.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Cisco Systems's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $53.79. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
California StatePosted by
Benzinga

The Parent Company To Reach 60% Of California Residents With Addition Of Its Newest Delivery Hub In Chula Vista

TPCO Holding Corp. (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF), which does business as The Parent Company is reaching an additional 3.3 million residents in the greater San Diego area with the launch of a new delivery hub in Chula Vista, California. To celebrate this milestone, Caliva is offering a 30% discount on a customer’s first purchase for a limited time.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Thorne HealthTech Files Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering Of Its Common Stock

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne HealthTech today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. Thorne HealthTech has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "THRN." The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions; there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Comments / 0

Community Policy