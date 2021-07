If you’d like to help promote the Army Reserve to your local community, the 88th Readiness Division is looking for Army Reserve Ambassadors in South Dakota to do just that. Army Reserve Ambassadors are an important bridge to the communities across the nation. They are a group of influential volunteers who function at the state and community levels. They convey information to external and internal audiences so the Army Reserve’s significant and relevant contributions are clearly understood and supported. Ambassadors are Special Government Employees who represent the Chief of the Army Reserve without salary, wages or related benefits. Ambassadors provide continuity over the long term; while local Army Reserve team leaders come and go, Ambassadors are vested in the community.