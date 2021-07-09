Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Testing Electronics in One of the Harshest Environments: Space

SpaceRef
 11 days ago

Ozark IC’s UV XNode™ contains a silicon carbide discrete sensor array (pictured here) that converts UV light into digital signals and is VIS-IR blind. Computing advances continue to push the envelope for ever-smaller, ruggedized electronics that must thrive in extreme conditions, whether inside jet engines, nuclear reactors, geothermal wells deep in the Earth, or in one of the harshest environments: space.

www.spaceref.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Holmes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Environment#Space Exploration#Testing Electronics#Uv#Leo#The Misse Flight Facility#Misse#Iss National Lab#Trl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Rocket Lab identifies cause of Electron failure

EL PASO, Texas — Rocket Lab said July 19 that it has identified the cause of an Electron launch failure more than two months ago and that the vehicle is ready to return to flight. The Electron rocket failed to reach orbit in a May 15 launch from Rocket Lab’s...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Modularity Space and Orbital Transports Create Reusable Space Ecosystem

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 12, 2021 (Modularity Space PR) – Modularity Space and Orbital Transports announced a partnership to create a reusable ecosystem of suppliers, manufacturers, and rideshare opportunities for payloads. By combining mission planning and supply chain management services provided by Orbital Transports with reusable spacecraft engineering from Modularity Space, the companies can offer affordable opportunities for payloads to get to orbit with a full turn-key mission package. The combined service provides an easy on-ramp to space for payload types ranging from technology demonstration and qualification missions to full constellation-scale deployments.
Mississippi StateWAPT

Key parts of NASA's Space Launch System built, tested in Mississippi

JOHN C. STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. — Elements of the most powerful rocket in the world are being assembled and tested in Mississippi as the U.S. returns to the moon. Americans have been traveling into space for 60 years, but much of the work to get there starts in Hancock County. The key parts of NASA's Space Launch System, or SLS, are being built and tested at Stennis Space Center. Stennis has been at the center of America's development of space vehicles since the Apollo missions.
Aerospace & DefenseGwinnett Daily Post

'Time-traveling' on an airplane: One of the cheapest tests of relativity

One of the most mind-bending aspects of Albert Einstein's Theory of Relativity is time dilation. Time moves more slowly for a person in motion compared to a person at rest. This effect also applies in gravitational fields. Someone closer to a gravitationally-dense body like a black hole would be subject to a slowdown in time compared to others farther away. Mind you, life wouldn't proceed in 'slow motion' for these people. Everything would seem normal within their own frames of reference. The relative differences would only be noticed when everybody meets up.
Aerospace & DefenseLSU Reveille

Opinion: 'Billionaire Space Race' is ego-driven, helps no one but the 1%

The Space Race of the 1960s saw the American and Soviet space programs repeatedly revolutionize technology in an attempt to prove their nation superior. Space travel was once about the public benefits of advancing technology. Without the Space Race we wouldn’t have cordless tools, satellite navigation, smoke detectors or water filters: simple inventions that would only be possible by pushing beyond the vail of what was once possible.
Aerospace & DefenseESA Blog Navigator

A European Robotic Arm to handle the Space Station

The European Robotic Arm (ERA) is set for launch on a Proton rocket to the International Space Station on 21 July at 16:58 CEST. The first robot that can ‘walk’ around the Russian part of the orbital complex will be launched with the new Russian Multipurpose Laboratory Module from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, in Kazakhstan.
Aerospace & Defensearxiv.org

A Simplified Gravitational Reference Sensor for Satellite Geodesy

Anthony Davila Alvarez, Riccardo Bevilacqua, Harold Hollis, Guido Mueller, Aaron Knudston, Unmil Patel, Jose Sanjuan, Peter Wass, John W. Conklin. We describe a Simplified Gravitational Reference Sensor (S-GRS), an ultra-precise inertial sensor for future Earth geodesy missions. These sensors are used to measure or compensate for all non-gravitational accelerations of the host spacecraft so that they can be removed in the data analysis to recover spacecraft motion due to Earth's gravity field, which is the main science observable. Low-low satellite-to-satellite tracking missions like GRACE-FO that utilize laser ranging interferometers are technologically limited by the acceleration noise performance of their electrostatic accelerometers, in addition to temporal aliasing associated with Earth's dynamic gravity field. The S-GRS is estimated to be at least 40 times more sensitive than the GRACE accelerometers and more than 500 times more sensitive if operated on a drag-compensated platform. The improved performance is enabled by increasing the mass of the sensor's test mass, increasing the gap between the test mass and its electrode housing, removing the small grounding wire used in the GRACE accelerometers and replacing them with a UV LED-based charge management system. This level of improvement allows future missions to fully take advantage of the sensitivity of the GRACE-FO laser Ranging Interferometer in the gravity recovery analysis. The S-GRS concept is a simplified version of the flight-proven LISA Pathfinder GRS. Our performance estimates are based on models vetted during the LISA Pathfinder flight and the expected Earth orbiting spacecraft environment based on flight data from GRACE-FO. The relatively low volume, mass, and a power consumption enables use of the S-GRS on ESPA-class microsatellites, reducing launch costs or enabling larger numbers of satellite pairs to be utilized to improve the temporal resolution of Earth gravity field maps.
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

Preparing for Webb Launch: Testing Progress Continues for the Most Powerful Space Science Telescope Ever Built

Engineers have made considerable progress in checking off NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s final series of tests. Three big milestones have recently been completed, bringing the world’s most complex and powerful space science telescope ever built much closer to being fully prepared for its million-mile journey to orbit. These three testing milestones are outlined below:
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 13 July, 2021 - Nanoparticles and Microscopic Animals Research

Nanoparticles and microscopic animals were the research highlights aboard the International Space Station today. The Expedition 65 crew also focused on servicing life support components and Russian spacesuit maintenance. NASA Flight Engineers Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur continued ongoing operations for the InSPACE-4 physics study throughout Tuesday. Kimbrough started the...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Astrobotic’s MoonRanger Moves into Final Production

Astrobotic announced today that MoonRanger, an autonomous rover that will explore the lunar South Pole in 2022, passed NASA’s Key Decision Point (KDP) review and is in the final stage of the payload preparation phase, culminating in flight hardware fabrication. By passing the KDP, Astrobotic, subcontractor Carnegie Mellon University, and...
AstronomySpaceRef

Great Exploration Revisited: New Horizons at Pluto and Charon

Six years ago today, NASA's New Horizons spacecraft made history with the first up-close exploration of the Pluto system – providing breathtaking views and detailed data on Pluto and its largest moon, Charon, revealing the surfaces of these distant, mysterious worlds at the outer reaches of our solar system. These...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Lockheed Martin Opens Advanced Manufacturing Facility to Expand Orion Spacecraft Production

Lockheed Martin [NYSE: LMT] opened its Spacecraft Test, Assembly and Resource (STAR) Center today. The STAR Center features business and digital transformation innovations that will expand manufacturing, assembly and testing capacity for NASA’sOrion spacecraft program and ultimately, future space exploration. Lockheed Martin currently assembles the Orion spacecraft for the Artemis...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Artemis 1 Orion Headed For Launch Abort Integration

The Orion spacecraft for the Artemis I mission is transported from Kennedy Space Center's Multi-Payload Processing Facility to the Florida spaceport's Launch Abort System Facility on July 10, 2021. Teams with Exploration Ground Systems and contractor Jacobs will integrate components of the launch abort system onto the spacecraft. Launching later...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Test your tech with Masten & fly to the Moon!

Working on a lunar or Martian payload? There are 12 days left to apply for funds to test your technology on a suborbital flight. The annual solicitation for NASA Flight Opportunities (a.k.a. “Tech Flights”) is open once again. Partner with us and we’ll help get your tech to the Moon and beyond!
AstronomySpaceRef

Prebiotic Chemistry and Early Earth Environments (PCE3) Webinar

The NASA Astrobiology Program invites you to share and discover in a Seminar Series of its Research Coordination Network: Prebiotic Chemistry and Early Earth Environments (PCE3). The PCE3 Seminar Series is designed to highlight diverse origins of life research from all over the world, spark interdisciplinary discussion, and facilitate research connections among the PCE3 community. A primary goal of this series is to showcase the work of talented early career scientists in PCE3 sciences.
Aerospace & DefenseHouston Chronicle

Branson, Virgin Galactic pull off key test for space tourism

Billionaire Richard Branson’s long-awaited test flight to space, taken alongside five of his Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. employees, bolsters the company’s plan to debut tourism trips next year. The VSS Unity space plane detached from a carrier aircraft high over New Mexico and rocketed to a speed of Mach 3...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA, ESA Partner in New Effort to Address Global Climate Change

NASA and ESA (European Space Agency) have formed a first-of-its-kind strategic partnership to observe Earth and its changing environment. The global climate is rapidly changing and the demand for accurate, timely, and actionable knowledge is more pressing than ever. Recognizing that climate change is an urgent global challenge, the timing is right for NASA and ESA, as partners in space, to join forces to lead and support a global response to climate change. The partnership is an effort to help address and mitigate climate change through monitoring Earth with combined efforts of both agencies in Earth science observations, research, and applications.

Comments / 0

Community Policy