Testing Electronics in One of the Harshest Environments: Space

Anthony Davila Alvarez, Riccardo Bevilacqua, Harold Hollis, Guido Mueller, Aaron Knudston, Unmil Patel, Jose Sanjuan, Peter Wass, John W. Conklin. We describe a Simplified Gravitational Reference Sensor (S-GRS), an ultra-precise inertial sensor for future Earth geodesy missions. These sensors are used to measure or compensate for all non-gravitational accelerations of the host spacecraft so that they can be removed in the data analysis to recover spacecraft motion due to Earth's gravity field, which is the main science observable. Low-low satellite-to-satellite tracking missions like GRACE-FO that utilize laser ranging interferometers are technologically limited by the acceleration noise performance of their electrostatic accelerometers, in addition to temporal aliasing associated with Earth's dynamic gravity field. The S-GRS is estimated to be at least 40 times more sensitive than the GRACE accelerometers and more than 500 times more sensitive if operated on a drag-compensated platform. The improved performance is enabled by increasing the mass of the sensor's test mass, increasing the gap between the test mass and its electrode housing, removing the small grounding wire used in the GRACE accelerometers and replacing them with a UV LED-based charge management system. This level of improvement allows future missions to fully take advantage of the sensitivity of the GRACE-FO laser Ranging Interferometer in the gravity recovery analysis. The S-GRS concept is a simplified version of the flight-proven LISA Pathfinder GRS. Our performance estimates are based on models vetted during the LISA Pathfinder flight and the expected Earth orbiting spacecraft environment based on flight data from GRACE-FO. The relatively low volume, mass, and a power consumption enables use of the S-GRS on ESPA-class microsatellites, reducing launch costs or enabling larger numbers of satellite pairs to be utilized to improve the temporal resolution of Earth gravity field maps.