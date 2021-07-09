$200K will be spent repairing Tent City motels after poor living conditions exposed
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County officials say $200,000 will go toward repairs for motels currently housing former residents of Tent City. Hundreds of Tent City residents moved into these hotels earlier this year after being forced to evacuate their camp earlier this year. Last month, a tenant at one of the motels said utilities inside the rooms didn't work and described the living conditions as poor.www.wcnc.com
Comments / 1