Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Global Military Cyber Weapons Markets 2021-2027: Security Type, Application, Offensive Technology, Defensive Technology, Techniques

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Military Cyber Weapons - Market and Technologies Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Global Military Cyber Weapons - Market and Technology Forecast to 2027"examines, analyzes, and predicts the evolution of military cyber weapon technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the next 8 years ( 2019-2027) in the defence Industry.

It also examines military cyber weapons markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Military Cyber Weapons are software and IT systems that, through Information and Communication Technology (ICT) networks, manipulate, deny, disrupt, degrade, or destroy targeted information systems or networks. Commonly, cyber technology will have dual functions: attack/defence, peaceful/aggressive, legal/illegal.

A large number of cyber operations use computer administration tools that have multiple uses. In these cases, the difference lies in the intent of the user, not the capability of the cyber tool. The global military cyber weapon market is dominated by companies based in the United States, Israel and EUThroughout the report, we show how military cyber weapons are used today to add real value. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including "steady-state", the emergence of new military cyber weapons technology.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

  • Overview: Snapshot of the various military cyber weapon tech in the defence market during 2019-2027, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments. It also sheds light on the emergence of new technologies
  • Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in this market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.
  • Segment Analysis: Insights into the various Systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.
  • Regional Review: Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.
  • Regional Analysis: Insights into the Systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.
  • Trend Analysis: Key Defense Markets: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the various Systems segments expected to be in demand in each region.
  • Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.
  • Competitive Landscape Analysis: Analysis of the competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction1.1 Objective1.2 Market definition1.3 Methodology1.4 Events based Forecast Scenario1.5 Who will benefit from this report1.5.1 Business Leaders & Business Developers1.5.2 Defense Primes1.5.3 Policy Makers, Analysts and Planners1.6 Language 2 Executive Summary2.1 Military Cyber Weapons - Classification Based on Security Type, Application, Technology and Technique2.2 Military Cyber Weapons - Trends and Insights2.3 Major Findings2.4 Major Conclusions2.5 Important Tables and Graphs 3 Current and Future Technologies - Military Cyber Weapons3.1 Introduction3.2 Classification by Security Type3.2.1 End Point Security3.2.2 Network Security3.2.3 Application Security3.2.4 Cloud Security3.2.5 Content Security3.2.6 Industrial Control System Security3.3 Classification by Application3.3.1 Communication Network3.3.2 Power Grid3.3.3 Air Traffic Control3.3.4 Transportation Systems3.3.5 Financial Systems3.3.6 Hospitals3.4 Classification by Offensive Technology3.4.1 Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)3.4.2 Penetration Driven Assault3.4.3 Reverse Rules Attack3.4.4 Worms & Viruses3.5 Classification by Defensive Technology3.5.1 Anti-Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)3.5.2 Anti-Penetration Driven Assault3.5.3 Anti-Reverse Rules Attack3.5.4 Anti-Worms & Viruses3.6 Classification by Techniques3.6.1 Binary Exploitation3.6.2 Cryptography3.6.3 Forensics3.6.4 Reverse Engineering3.6.5 Web Exploitation3.7 Current Technologies3.8 Future Technologies 4 Current and Future Market Overview - Military Cyber Weapons4.1 Introduction4.2 Current Markets4.3 Future Markets4.4 How to reach scale4.4.1 Challenges Involved in Scaling4.4.2 Strategy for Scaling 5 Market Analysis5.1 Introduction5.1.1 Industry Chain Structure5.1.2 Support for Local Industry5.1.3 Policy5.1.4 Drivers5.1.5 Inhibitors5.1.6 Opportunities5.1.7 Challenges5.2 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis5.2.1 Competitive Rivalry5.2.2 Supplier Power5.2.3 Buyer Power5.2.4 Threat of Substitution5.2.5 Threat of New Entry5.3 Macro environment5.3.1 Macroeconomic factors5.3.2 Political5.3.3 Economic5.3.4 Social5.3.5 Technological5.4 Forecast factors

Leading Companies in the Military Cyber Weapons Market

  • AeroVironment
  • Airbus Defence and Space
  • AVAST
  • BAE Systems
  • Boeing Co
  • Clear Water Compliance
  • CynergisTek
  • Elbit Systems
  • Exodus Intelligence
  • Fire Eye
  • Israel Aerospace Industries
  • Leonardo
  • Lockheed Martin
  • MetricStream
  • Netragard
  • Nettitude
  • Northrop Grumman Corp
  • Saab
  • Telus Security Labs
  • VSR
  • Zerodium

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gjdc3m

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-military-cyber-weapons-markets-2021-2027-security-type-application-offensive-technology-defensive-technology-techniques-301328807.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
858
Followers
32K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Markets#Market Research#Elbit Systems#Researchandmarkets Com#Euthroughout#Trend Analysis#This Report1 5 1#Application Technology#Technique2 2 Military#Application3 3 1#Air Traffic#Denial Of Service#Anti Worms Viruses3 6
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Softwarewestfieldvoice.com

Global and Japan Location Based Services Market 2026: IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Oracle Corporation, Zebra Technologies, Ericcson, AT&T Inc, Alcatel Lucent SA, Qualcomm Inc

The report provides a detailed summary as well as a consistent estimation of accurate profits over the forecasted time frame. It also provides a comprehensive summary, as well as a fair price and revenue predictions (at the level) for each player over the forecasted timeframe. The quantitative analysis provides a vital microscopic view of the industry in order to determine the manufacturer’s footprint by improving an understanding of revenue and costs of manufacturers, as well as their performance, over the forecasted timeframe. Leading and prominent players in the keyword market are narrowly evaluated on the basis of key factors in the study’s industry overview section.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Web Conferencing Software Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | Cisco Systems, IBM, Skype

Global Web Conferencing Software Market Research Report will give its customers Full Analytical Research, which gives all in-out details about Key Players like company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue for the forecast period of 2020 – 2026. This Report gives a full evaluation of the Web Conferencing Software Market that contains Future trends, Current Growth Factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. This Web Conferencing Software Market Research makes a clear explanation of How or Why this market will take a growth hike in the mentioned period. Specific data of particular characteristics such as Type, Size, Application, and end-user have been scanned in this research report. There are the basic segments included in segmentation analysis which are outcomes of SWOT analysis and PESTEL analysis.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Agricultural Drones Market is Thriving Worldwide with Trimble Navigation, Parrot, PrecisionHawk, AeroVironment, DJI Technology

The latest independent research document on Global Agricultural Drones examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Agricultural Drones study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Agricultural Drones market report advocates analysis of Trimble Navigation Ltd., Parrot SA, AgEagle LLC, Eagle UAV Services, PrecisionHawk, AeroVironment, Inc., Honey Comb Corp, 3D Robotics, Trimble Navigation Ltd, Sentera LLC, Agribotix LLC, DJI Technology & DroneDeploy.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Cloud Email Security Software Market May Set a New Growth Story | Symantec, Cisco, DeliverySlip

The latest independent research document on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Cloud Email Security Software examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The COVID-19 Outbreak- Cloud Email Security Software study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of COVID-19 Outbreak- Cloud Email Security Software market report advocates analysis of FortiMail, Symantec, Cisco, SpamTitan, Avanan, Trend Micro, SolarWinds, DeliverySlip, Proofpoint, Retruster, SOPHOS (Reflexion), Security Gateway, The Email Laundry, Area 1 Security & Barracuda.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Digital Security Market In-Depth Analysis & Marginal Revenue Growth | Cisco Systems, Thales Group, Broadcom, Trend Micro

Digital security is becoming one of the major attractions because of the increase in cases of a data breach, a criminal attack is driving this market in the rapid market. In today's situation, around 90% of large size organizations are facing security breaches. The major reason behind this increasing number of breaches majorly caused by senior management providing sufficient priority on security. With the number of digital certification standard and rising number of technical understanding is driving the overall market. As technology is continuously evolving with the huge presence data. The top sectors are highly investing in manufacturing.
Softwarewestfieldvoice.com

SaaS-Based Human Resource Market May Set New Growth Story | Cezanne HR, Talentsoft, Oracle, Kronos

SaaS (Software-as-a-Service)-Based Human Resource is a software used to manage human resource functions. These software help to reduce infrastructure cost and enables to manage and control every aspects of human resource activities. These SaaS-based HR can be easily deployed in organizations on-premises or on cloud. SaaS-based HR is rapidly becoming more employee-centric and implementing new requirements in performance, learning, talent acquisition, and employee engagement. The increasing demand for enhancing the productivity of human resources has driven market growth.
Industryphiladelphiaherald.com

Medical Perfusion Technology Market to Witness a CAGR of 4.20% during 2021 to 2027 Globally - AXIOM MRC

The factors such as increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the globe, rapid growth of healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, growing demand for advanced products for organ transplantation, increase in geriatric population, technological developments in the emerging economies and increasing cell-based research activities are anticipated to contribute to the market growth.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Data Lake Storage Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Cloudera, Cazena, Zaloni, Dremio

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Data Lake Storage Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Data Lake Storage Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Data Lake Storage market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Data Lake Storage Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Drug Modeling Software Market is Going to Boom with Schrodinger, Genedata, Acellera, Certara

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Drug Modeling Software Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Drug Modeling Software Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Drug Modeling Software market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Drug Modeling Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Industrial Controls And Factory Automation Market Growth Analysis In Electrical Components & Equipment Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the industrial controls and factory automation market and it is poised to grow by USD 60.15 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Cloud MFT Services Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | IBM, Axway Software,Accellion

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Cloud MFT Services Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Cloud MFT Services Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Cloud MFT Services market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Cloud MFT Services Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

IT Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market is Booming Worldwide | IBM, Microsoft, VMware

Latest released the research study on Global IT Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. IT Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the IT Infrastructure Monitoring Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. (United States),Paessler AG (Germany),Nagios Enterprises, LLC (United States),IBM (United States),Zabbix LLC (United States),Microsoft (United States),Dynatrace (United States),Micro Focus International plc (United Kingdom),VMware, Inc. (United States).
Softwarebostonnews.net

Model Based Enterprise Market Scenario - The Competition Is Rising | Siemens, Autodesk, SAP

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Model Based Enterprise Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Model Based Enterprise market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Model Based Enterprise Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market. Definition: Model-based enterprise can be defined as a strategy which focuses on design clarification using 3D model-based definition during the manufacturing process. MBE includes all the information related to the product & manufacturing for improving the quality of the product & to reduce the cost with better efficiency. This eliminates the 2D conventional model which was being prepared on papers. Several applications of digital technologies in design and manufacturing, developing software capabilities, and increasing adoption of IoT and cloud-based platforms are the key factors that boost the growth of the market. Major Players in This Report Include, Siemens AG (Germany), General Electric (GE) (United States), PTC, Inc. (United States), Dassault Systemes SE (France), Autodesk, Inc. (United States), SAP SE (Germany), HCL Technologies Ltd. (India), Oracle Corporation (United States), Aras Corporation (United States), Anark Corporation (United States)
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Insights On The Stem Cell Banking Global Market To 2026 - By Product Type, Service Type, Bank Type, Utilization, Application And Region

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stem Cell Banking Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global stem cell banking market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Stem cell banking is one of the most promising as well...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Burloak Technologies Scales Capacity With California Additive Manufacturing Facility

OAKVILLE, ON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Burloak Technologies Inc., a division of Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, today announced the establishment of its second additive manufacturing center in Camarillo, California. With the addition of this facility, Burloak Technologies becomes North America's first multi-site additive manufacturing services provider, offering full Design for Additive Manufacturing (DFAM) expertise at scale.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market Report 2021-2026: RT-PCR, Rapid Diagnostics Test, ELISA Test And Others

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market, By Type of Test (Molecular v/s Serological), By Use (Multiple Test v/s Single Test), By Full Test Time, By Technology, By Specimen Type, By Mobility, By End Use, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2021-2027 - Increasing Significance Of Biologic Drugs Fuels Innovations Supports Demand

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market to Reach $130.2 Billion by 2026. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing estimated at US$100 Billion in...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market Technology, Demand, Future Growth, Applications, Types, Analysis, Insights and Forecasts 2027

Increasing demand for quantum computing simulation for drug discovery and identifying new chemical compounds and rising need to accelerate the learning process of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is driving quantum computing for enterprise market growth. The global quantum computing for enterprise market is forecast to reach a market size of USD...

Comments / 0

Community Policy