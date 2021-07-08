Cancel
Greentown, IN

News briefs, July 12, 2021

By From staff reports
Posted by 
Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Tribune
 23 days ago

Greentown library to close for cleaning

The Greentown Public Library adult and children’s branches will both be closed for cleaning July 19-25. Both branches will reopen July 26 with summertime hours. The library will return to regular hours on Aug. 2.

Summertime hours

Children’s branch: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday.

Adult’s branch: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Regular hours

Children’s branch: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday.

Adult’s branch: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; Tuesday and Thursday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tri-Central accepting transfer students

SHARPSVILLE — Tri-Central Community Schools will accept transfer students for the 2021-22 school year.

There is no tuition charge for students to attend Tri-Central who live outside the district.

Interested families can contact principals starting July 19.

Elementary principal Matthew Miller can be reached at 765-963-5885 or at mmiller@tccs.k12.in.us.

Middle and high school principal Adam Long can be reached at 765-963-2560 or at along@tccs.k12.in.us.

Superintendent Dave Driggs can also be contacted at ddriggs@tccs.k12.in.us.

Tri-Central will be completely face-to-face instruction and masks are optional.

Construction manager named for Tipton greenhouse project

TIPTON — W.R. Dunkin & Son Inc., an Anderson-based general contractor, was named construction manager for the Tipton schools greenhouse project on Tuesday.

The contractor will work with the school's architect to determine the scope of the project, in preparation of bidding the project out, likely in September.

Construction is expected to begin in late October, according to Superintendent Ryan Glaze.

The 3,000-square-foot greenhouse will cost about $450,000 and will bolster the school's agriculture and Future Farmers of America program.

