The NBA Finals are missing familiar face in Lakers’ Phil Handy

J. Cole got to live out his dream just a couple of months ago as he flew to Africa to play in the BAL and the Rwanda Patriots. While Cole didn't exactly put up the best stats, he got to make the most of his time overseas and came away with the experience as a professional basketball player. Cole was an ace in college although, in the end, he chose rap over ball. Throughout the years, Cole has continued to work on his game, and while his time in Africa might be over, he is still determined to improve.