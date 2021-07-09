Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The NBA Finals are missing familiar face in Lakers’ Phil Handy

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the NBA's quiet, respected streaks came to an end this season when the Lakers were drummed out of the first round by the Phoenix Suns: Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy, 49, ended a streak of six straight Finals appearances, during which he won three rings with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Toronto Raptors and, of course, Los Angeles. You will not find Handy, however, wallowing now that the streak has ended.

www.lakers365.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Handy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#The Phoenix Suns#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Toronto Raptors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBABullets Forever

Phil Handy interviews for Wizards head coach vacancy, according to reports

There has been another firestorm of Wizards coaching news and I almost missed this one. So let’s go. Anyway, Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy has interviewed for the Washington Wizards vacancy in June, according to Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register. Based on the timing, he interviewed in the first round, but it’s unclear whether he is also in the second round.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

J. Cole Gets In Intense Basketball Workout With Lakers' Phil Handy

J. Cole got to live out his dream just a couple of months ago as he flew to Africa to play in the BAL and the Rwanda Patriots. While Cole didn't exactly put up the best stats, he got to make the most of his time overseas and came away with the experience as a professional basketball player. Cole was an ace in college although, in the end, he chose rap over ball. Throughout the years, Cole has continued to work on his game, and while his time in Africa might be over, he is still determined to improve.
NBAPosted by
97.5 WTBD

Vegan NBA Player Javale McGee Challenges Fans to Snack for Charity

Denver Nuggets star Javale McGee and his organization JUGLIFE will partner with plant-based food brand Outstanding Foods to donate water to children in need and promote the value of health and wellness regarding diet. The #HellaHotChallenge will ask people to donate to JUGLIFE to help the organization’s mission and outreach, and Outstanding Foods pledge to match the first $10,000 dollars. McGee kickstarted the challenge by nominating Diplo, Swae Lee, and Becky G while eating the “Hella Hot” Outstanding Puffs, challenging the other stars to try to snack on the spicy vegan puffs without breaking their poker face.
NBAmediaite.com

‘I Got Hacked!’: Jalen Rose Absolutely Destroys ESPN Colleague Who Brutally Ignored Boston Celtics’ Black Head Coaches

ESPN host and former NBA player Jay Williams has watched his basketball credibility get questioned throughout the last month. First, Williams was slammed by Kevin Durant, with the Brooklyn Nets star claiming the ESPN host fabricated a story for TV purposes. This week, Williams’ NBA clout is again under attack, after he sent a tweet congratulating Ime Udoka for becoming the Boston Celtics’ “first head coach of color.”
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Clippers-Sixers trade lands Paul George in Philadelphia

It is always disappointing when a team does not win an NBA championship. This season, the Philadelphia 76ers took that to a new level and Ben Simmons was a major part of the problem. After finishing with the best record in the Eastern Conference, the Sixers were eliminated in the second round by the Atlanta Hawks.
BasketballPosted by
The Spun

Report: More Details Emerge From Situation With USA Basketball

Troubling details emerged Thursday evening surrounding the ongoing situation with Team USA men’s basketball. It all began when reports surfaced saying Bradley Beal had been placed in health and safety protocols due to COVID-19. It wasn’t before long when Team USA then announced Beal will not be playing at all in the Tokyo Olympics. It’s an unfortunate development for one of the NBA’s brightest stars.
NBABleacher Report

Lakers' Ideal 2021 NBA Mock Draft

The Los Angeles Lakers have one summer to get their roster back into championship shape. Since they're already short on cap space, they need to maximize every move they make over the upcoming offseason. Acing the 2021 NBA draft will be a big part of that. Barring a trade, though,...
NBAsaturdaytradition.com

Ex-Minnesota guard Marcus Carr announces transfer destination

It’s official, Marcus Carr will not be returning to Minnesota. This weekend, the star guard announced that he will be heading elsewhere to complete his career in college basketball. Carr announced on Instagram on Saturday that he will be transferring to Texas. The All-B1G guard entered his name into the...
NBAfastphillysports.com

BUCKS END YOUNG, HAWKS RUN, FACE SUNS TUESDAY IN NBA FINALS!

The Milwaukee Bucks advanced to their first NBA Finals since 1974 by defeating the Atlanta Hawks, 118-107, in game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals. They will face the Phoenix Suns in the Finals starting Tuesday. They were without Giannis Antetokounmpo, their best player, who had injured his left knee...
NBANBA

Five-minute draft guide: Final Four familiar faces

One of the joys of watching the NCAA Tournament – which fans were denied of in 2020 by a pandemic – is the chance to familiarize yourself with new and up-and-coming basketball stars. March Madness is often particularly effective at creating household hoops names, particularly when a player leads a team all the way to the Final Four or a national championship. However, in recent years ultimate success in the tournament hasn’t necessarily translated into a player becoming a franchise-changing pro; none of the seven Most Outstanding Players from 2013-19 have become NBA All-Stars, and two of them never played a regular season minute in the league.
NBAlakers365.com

Devin Booker Reveals LeBron James, Lakers’ Role In Suns’ NBA Finals Run

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are heading to the 2021 NBA Finals, and they have LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers to thank for that. According to Booker, playing and losing two games to the Lakers is a blessing in disguise for the Suns. After all, given the relative inexperience of the roster in the postseason out of Chris Paul, they really needed the beatings and intensity they got from the Purple and Gold to test them early.

Comments / 0

Community Policy