The NBA Finals are missing familiar face in Lakers’ Phil Handy
One of the NBA's quiet, respected streaks came to an end this season when the Lakers were drummed out of the first round by the Phoenix Suns: Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy, 49, ended a streak of six straight Finals appearances, during which he won three rings with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Toronto Raptors and, of course, Los Angeles. You will not find Handy, however, wallowing now that the streak has ended.www.lakers365.com
