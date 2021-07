Four Astros made the All-Stars in 2021, all as reserves. They are:. Perhaps the most controversial ommission is Yuli Gurriel, who was beaten out by the Angels’ Jared Walsh. Although Gurriel has the edge in fWAR by a small margin, 2.3 to 2.2, and has the edge in overall hitting, wRC+, 147 -143, Walsh has twice as many home runs, 20 - 10, the stat that tends to have an outsize impact on decisions such as All-Stars or MVP.