Atlanta Area High School Bands Have An Opportunity To Win One Of Three $10,000 Awards For The 2021-2022 School Year

ATLANTA, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radio One Atlanta stations Hot 107.9, Majic 107.5/97.5 and Praise102.5 have partnered with Amy Witherite and 1-800-TruckWreck to present the 1 st Annual 1-800-TruckWreck Great Atlanta High School Band Challenge.

The South has a rich history of an amazing High School Band culture. This one-of-a-kind contest will award $10,000 each to the three best and most deserving school bands in Atlanta!

Atlanta area High Schools are encouraged to enter their band by visiting either HotSpotATL.com, MajicATL.com or MyPraiseATL.com, now through July 30 th. To enter, the school simply uploads a short, five minute or less video that includes a performance of the band and an explanation of what their band would do with the $10,000 award.

On August 2 nd, entrants will be narrowed to the top ten finalists. The public can watch the finalists' videos on HotSpotATL.com, MajicATL.com or MyPraiseATL.com. The three bands with the most views will each win 10 thousand dollars for their band program, courtesy of Amy Witherite and 1-800-TruckWreck.

"It's truly an honor to partner with Radio One in supporting and developing the First Annual High School Band Challenge," says Amy Witherite, Founder of Witherite Law Group/1-800-TruckWreck. "School budgets are so stretched these days, it's critical to maintain programs like band to provide unique opportunities to students that advance their well-being and education."

"Helping 1-800-TruckWreck bring the joy of music to our schools, is a great way to start of the school year," said Tim Davies, Regional Vice President, Urban One

Winners will be announced during halftime of the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge, Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Center Parc Stadium.

ABOUT URBAN ONE, INC.

Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets African-American and urban consumers in the United States. Urban One is the parent company of Radio One, Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), TV One (tvone.tv), CLEO TV (mycleo.tv), iOne Digital (ionedigital.com) and One Solution. Formerly known as Radio One, Inc., the company was founded in 1980 with a single radio station and now owns and/or operates 60 broadcast stations (including HD and low power television stations) in 14 urban markets in the United States, making it one of the nation's largest radio broadcasting companies. The Company's growth led to diversification into syndicated radio programming, cable television and online digital media. As a result, in 2017, Radio One, Inc. was renamed Urban One, Inc. to better reflect the Company's multi-media operations. While the Company was renamed Urban One, Radio One remains the brand of the radio division and all of its radio assets. Through Reach Media, Inc., the Company operates nationally syndicated radio programming, including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. TV One is a national cable television network serving more than 59 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series, and movies designed to entertain, inform and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. Launched in January 2019, CLEO TV, is a lifestyle and entertainment cable television network targeting Millennial and Gen X women of color. iOne Digital is a collection of digital platforms providing the African American community with social, news and entertainment content across numerous branded websites, including Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired, and MadameNoire branded websites. One Solution provides award-winning, fully integrated advertising solutions across the entire Urban One multi-media platform. Through its national, multi-media operations, the Company and One Solution provides advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to African American and urban audiences. Finally, Urban One owns a minority interest in MGM National Harbor, a gaming resort located in Prince George's County, Maryland.

ABOUT WITHERITE LAW GROUP and 1-800-TruckWreck

Witherite Law Group is a personal injury law firm founded in 2001 with offices in Atlanta (also serving Columbus and Macon), Dallas and Fort Worth. The firm's attorneys specialize in helping those injured in a car or truck accident and can be reached by calling 1-800-TruckWreck or 1-800-CarWreck, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlanta-area-high-school-bands-have-an-opportunity-to-win-one-of-three-10-000-awards-for-the-2021-2022-school-year-301328850.html

SOURCE Witherite Law Group

