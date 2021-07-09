Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Mixpanel Ranked As Leader In 15 Categories For G2's Summer 2021 Rankings

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The G2 Awards rank the best software companies based on authentic reviews from users. The Leader award recognizes the top choices in dozens of categories with detailed feedback from product managers, marketers, and engineers. Mixpanel was also recognized for being a High Performer and received a high rating from users across a number of analytics categories for delivering the best results, being the easiest to do business with, and leading in specific regions.

The awards are validation from customers that Mixpanel continues to lead in the product analytics category.

"At Mixpanel, we celebrate when we are able to create value for our users and that's why the summer G2 Crowd awards are particularly special to us. It gives us more fuel to keep innovating and contributing to our customers' success." Amir Movafaghi, CEO

  1. Best Results, Small-Businessin Product Analytics
  2. Leader, Small-Businessin E-Commerce Analytics, Product Analytics, Mobile Analytics, Mobile App Analytics and Digital Analytics
  3. Momentum Leader in E-Commerce Analytics
  4. Regional Leaderin Asia Digital Analytics, Asia Mobile App Analytics, Asia Pacific Digital Analytics, and Europe Mobile App Analytics
  5. High Performerin India Digital Analytics and Asia Pacific E-Commerce
  6. Mid-Market Leaderin Product Analytics, Mobile Analytics, and Digital Analytics
  7. Easiest to do business within Enterprise Mobile Analytics
  8. Enterprise Leaderin Mobile Analytics

"These rankings reflect the investments that Mixpanel has put into improving the UX for customers, empowering users to easily access data-driven insights to innovate in building winning products. The dedication to improving the self-serve experience tripled Mixpanel's NPS score in just 18 months," says Mixpanel VP of Product and Design, Neil Rahilly.

"Users are engaging from day one," Rahilly said. "That's one reason why we are most proud of the award ' Users Love Us!' It really speaks to the core of our mission as a company."

What Mixpanel customers are saying:

Ease of use:

  • "Mixpanel is extremely user friendly and easy to use, very intuitive and provides a lot of useful reports which are built into the platform." - Talia Soen, Happy Things
  • "Mixpanel is a fast and extremely user friendly user analytics tool." - Abhay S, Growth consultant
  • "Easy to use interface with tons of features." - Jaideep Tibrewala, GlideInvest

Depth of analysis:

  • "First and foremost, the product is super powerful yet intuitive and straightforward to use." - Rodberg Hallal, Equity Bee
  • "The details that you get from the different reporting systems is astonishing. You can visualize your funnels, get detailed analytics on how users use a specific feature in your app, and even do experiments where you compare how well a new app feature was received by your existing users." - Adam Abderisak, Avidnote

Speed of innovation:

  • "Engineering team is very agile - feels like they're always coming out with new releases." - Gemma Cipriani-Espineira, Chili Piper
  • "The UI is really intuitive, for a non data user, I get weekly updates on email and the support is very prompt and we get regular new releases of the product." - Sharma Abhay, Fampay

For additional information about Mixpanel, visit the website

blog for more details on product-led growth and data-backed decisions.

About Mixpanel:

Mixpanel helps companies measure what matters, make decisions fast, and build better products through data. With its powerful, self-serve product analytics solution, teams can easily analyze how and why people engage, convert, and retain—in real-time, across devices—to improve their user experience.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mixpanel-ranked-as-leader-in-15-categories-for-g2s-summer-2021-rankings-301328834.html

SOURCE Mixpanel

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
859
Followers
32K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asia Mobile App Analytics#Digital Analytics Easiest#Leaderin Mobile Analytics#Ux#Nps#Product And Design#Glideinvest#Chili Piper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Related
Businessaithority.com

CoEnterprise Earns Premier Partner Status In Tableau’s Reseller And Services Tracks For Tableau Partner Network

Leading supply chain and business analytics provider recognized for data analytics offerings and long-standing partnership with Tableau. CoEnterprise a data-driven enterprise software and services company that solves data challenges in real-time– announced it achieved Tableau Premier Partner status, as part of the Tableau Partner Network. As the world’s leading analytics...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Logiq Leverages Sonasoft AI for Business Intelligence

Logiq, Inc., a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions, leverages SAIBRE, Sonasoft Corp.’s AI bot engine, to uncover new business insights and intelligence. Sonasoft’s AI experts have been working together with internal Logiq teams since February 2021 to assess possible AI use cases. An initial use case was...
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Highlight Top- or Bottom-Ranked Values in Microsoft Excel

Automatically highlighting data in your spreadsheets makes reviewing your most useful data points a cinch. So if you want to view your top- or bottom-ranked values, conditional formatting in Microsoft Excel can make that data pop. Maybe you use Excel to track your sales team’s numbers, your students’ grades, your...
SoftwareCIO

What is CPQ? Automating quotes for customized solutions

Configure-price-quote (CPQ) is the process by which a vendor of products or services ascertains how to meet a customer’s needs, configures a customized solution to meet those needs, and tells the customer how much that solution will cost to construct and deliver. The eponymous three-stage process breaks down as follows:
Softwareaithority.com

Tonic.ai Announces Integration With MongoDB

Customers using MongoDB can now mimic document-based data. Tonic.ai, the synthetic data company pioneering data de-identification, subsetting, and synthesis to get developers the data they need, without breaching privacy, has announced an integration with MongoDB, a leading document-oriented NoSQL database used for high volume data storage. MongoDB customers can now use Tonic’s data mimicking solution to de-identify and protect private information captured in customer profiles, webforms, financial transactions, medical records, and much more.
Businessmartechseries.com

Verizon Media launches unified ID solution “Verizon Media ConnectID”

Verizon Media today announced the launch of its new unified identity solution, Verizon Media ConnectID. Built on the foundation of Verizon Media’s consumer-first values and market-leading advertising technologies, the new unified ID solution is designed to support advertisers, publishers and consumers as the digital landscape evolves away from cookies as a way to manage and reach audiences online.
Orlando, FLmartechseries.com

Enterprise Connect Expands 2021 Conference Program, Adds Keynotes by Cisco and Amazon Web Services

Enterprise Connect, the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration, has expanded its conference program, with new keynote presentations from Cisco and AWS added. Enterprise Connect will take place September 27-29 at the Gaylord Palms hotel in Orlando, Florida. Marketing Technology News: Removaly Launches its Platform to Remove...
TechnologySFGate

Syniti launches Data Jumpstart to drive business value from data

BOSTON (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. The 3-week solution for the 95% of execs that don't trust their data. Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, today launched Syniti Data Jumpstart to help organizations understand the impact of data quality in driving growth, increasing margin, speeding new product introductions, and maximizing the value of major initiatives such as M&A and Digital Transformations.
Softwareaithority.com

Five9 Extends Its Practical AI Solutions For Low-Code Development, Voice Biometrics, Real-Time Analytics And Agent Coaching

New features streamline the development of Intelligent Virtual Agents and help organizations easily deploy solutions to augment their contact centers with an AI-powered digital workforce. Five9, Inc. an industry leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, announced a number of platform enhancements that make it easier to deploy customer-and-agent-facing...
ComputersInfoworld

Unifying streaming and stored data

IT spending is back, expected to regain 2019 levels by next year with digitization initiatives accelerated after COVID. Spending on enterprise software — including database, analytics, and business intelligence — will grow the fastest of all, Gartner says. Deriving value from data, whether from insights or transactions, is at the...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Mindtree Achieves Data Analytics Partner Specialization In Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

BANGALORE, India and WARREN, N.J., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a leading digital transformation and technology services company, today announced that it has achieved the Data Analytics Services Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Specialization Program. This specialization highlights Mindtree's expertise and success in leveraging analytics for business insights using Google Cloud Platform technology.
Businessmartechseries.com

IBM to Acquire Bluetab to Expand Data and Hybrid Cloud Consulting Services in Europe and Latin America

Helping clients generate business value from data and AI to create new customer experiences and redefine operations. IBM announced an agreement to acquire Bluetab Solutions Group, S.L. to extend its portfolio of data and hybrid cloud consulting services. Bluetab will become a strategic part of IBM’s data services consulting practice to further advance its hybrid cloud and AI strategy.
Technologymartechseries.com

Kadro Solutions Introduces Accelerated Website Development Services For Adobe Commerce

Kadro Solutions, Inc. is proud to announce the addition of Accelerated Website Development Services for developing Adobe Commerce eCommerce sites. These new services focus on the merchant achieving a rapid time-to-market for the development and implementation of powerful, feature-rich, B2B and B2C Commerce solutions using the industry-leading Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source platforms.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

A Data Mesh Approach to Data Warehousing

The pros and cons of data mesh as well as steps that organizations should take to improve their strategies. Data mesh is a provocative new paradigm that offers a data strategy that is similar to software engineering best practices like microservice architecture. But, is this right for data?. The original...
Retailnojitter.com

Five9 Brushes Up on AI in CCaaS Platform

Cloud contact center provider Five9 this week announced that it has revamped its intelligent virtual agent (IVA) development platform, added pre-built IVA applications for the health vertical, and tapped partners for integration of voice biometrics, real-time speech analytics, and agent coaching. These updates reflect the desire Five9 sees among its...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Aptean Launches Integrated CRM for its Food and Beverage ERP Solutions

Cloud-Based Solution Enables Improved Customer Service and Increased Efficiency. Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced the launch of new, integrated Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software for their Food and Beverage Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) products. The integration of CRM and ERP will enable Food and Beverage customers to view orders, timelines, complaints and follow-ups without ever leaving their ERP system.
Technologymartechseries.com

Espressive Empowers Enterprises to Fully Customize AI-Based Virtual Agent Barista with a No-Code Experience

Espressive, the pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) for enterprise service management (ESM), today announced availability of the Espressive Barista Control Center™, the administrative interface to the intelligence behind Espressive Barista™, the industry’s most comprehensive virtual agent solution. With the Barista Control Center, Espressive is empowering enterprises to expand Barista’s language model, design dynamic and interactive conversations, and integrate with virtually any API-enabled third-party system – all through a zero-code experience. Whether enterprises want a managed service, the flexibility to make their own updates, or the ability to do deep customizations on their own, Barista delivers.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

ServiceMax Acquires LiquidFrameworks To Advance Field Service Management Solutions In The Energy Sector

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax , the leader in asset-centric field service management, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire LiquidFrameworks, a leading mobile field operations management solutions company specializing in the energy industry, from Luminate Capital Partners, a private equity firm investing in growth and enterprise software companies. The acquisition enables ServiceMax to expand its field service management solutions to meet the unique challenges of the energy sector.

Comments / 0

Community Policy