Statement By Minister Chagger On The National Summit On Antisemitism And The National Summit On Islamophobia

GATINEAU, QC, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - In Canada, diversity is one of our greatest strengths, yet we continue to see hate fueled by racism and discrimination take an unacceptable toll on our communities. We know that this serious issue will not be solved with a top-down approach, so we must actively listen to the voices of communities directly affected by racism.

To continue building on Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy, the Government of Canada will host the National Summit on Antisemitism on July 21, and the National Summit on Islamophobia on July 22.

These summits will bring together a diverse group of community and political leaders, academics, activists, and members with intersectional identities within these communities. This includes the Honourable Irwin Cotler, Canada's Special Envoy for Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism, who will participate in the National Summit on Antisemitism. Together, participants will continue charting a path forward to combat racism and discrimination.

I have extended an invitation to my Cabinet colleagues, members of Parliament, and officials throughout all orders of government to hear directly from Muslim and Jewish community leaders.

Additionally, the Federal Anti-Racism Secretariat will continue working closely with communities to take action against anti-Indigenous, anti-Asian, and anti-Black racism, along with combatting discrimination against LGBTQ2 individuals and all forms of hate.

Our government knows that we need to keep having these conversations to accelerate our work to combat systemic racism in Canada. As we work to build a safer and consciously more inclusive society, we will continue to listen to the lived experiences of communities affected by racism and hate.

I look forward to a robust and engaging discussion at both summits.

