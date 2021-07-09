Cancel
Worldwide Scratch Resistant Glass Industry To 2026 - Increasing Sales Of Smartphones Is Driving Growth

By PR Newswire
DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Scratch Resistant Glass Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global scratch resistant glass market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global scratch resistant glass market to grow with a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on scratch resistant glass market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.The report on scratch resistant glass market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global scratch resistant glass market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global scratch resistant glass market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Publisher's Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. Report Findings1) Drivers

  • Increasing sale of smartphones
  • Growing adoption of devices such as LED, and LCD panels

2) Restraints

  • Availability of cheaper substitutes such as scratch resistant coatings and films

3) Opportunities

  • R&D activities to develop thinner, lighter, and cost-efficient scratch resistant glass

Segment CoveredThe global scratch resistant glass market is segmented on the basis of type, and application.The Global Scratch Resistant Glass Market by Type

  • Chemically Strengthened Glass
  • Sapphire Glass

The Global Scratch Resistant Glass Market by Application

  • Smartphones & Tablets
  • Automotive
  • Electronics
  • Architecture
  • Other Applications

Company ProfilesThe companies covered in the report include

  • AGC Inc.
  • Corning Inc.
  • Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.
  • Guardian Industries
  • Schott AG
  • Kyocera Corporation
  • Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
  • Monocrystal PLC
  • Ohara Corporation
  • Rayotek Scientific Inc.

What does this Report Deliver?1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the scratch resistant glass market.2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the scratch resistant glass market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global scratch resistant glass market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.4. The Publisher's Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify. Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Executive Summary 3. Global Scratch Resistant Glass Market Overview3.1. Introduction3.2. Market Dynamics3.2.1. Drivers3.2.2. Restraints3.2.3. Opportunities3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Scratch Resistant Glass Market3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Scratch Resistant Glass Market 4. Scratch Resistant Glass Market Macro Indicator Analysis 5. Global Scratch Resistant Glass Market by Type5.1. Chemically Strengthened Glass5.2. Sapphire Glass 6. Global Scratch Resistant Glass Market by Application6.1. Smartphones & Tablets6.2. Automotive6.3. Electronics6.4. Architecture6.5. Other Applications 7. Global Scratch Resistant Glass Market by Region 2020-20267.1. North America7.1.1. North America Scratch Resistant Glass Market by Type7.1.2. North America Scratch Resistant Glass Market by Application7.1.3. North America Scratch Resistant Glass Market by Country7.2. Europe7.2.1. Europe Scratch Resistant Glass Market by Type7.2.2. Europe Scratch Resistant Glass Market by Application7.2.3. Europe Scratch Resistant Glass Market by Country7.3. Asia-Pacific7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Scratch Resistant Glass Market by Type7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Scratch Resistant Glass Market by Application7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Scratch Resistant Glass Market by Country7.4. RoW7.4.1. RoW Scratch Resistant Glass Market by Type7.4.2. RoW Scratch Resistant Glass Market by Application7.4.3. RoW Scratch Resistant Glass Market by Sub-region 8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Scratch Resistant Glass Market8.2. Companies Profiled8.2.1. AGC Inc.8.2.2. Corning Inc.8.2.3. Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.8.2.4. Guardian Industries8.2.5. Schott AG8.2.6. Kyocera Corporation8.2.7. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain8.2.8. Monocrystal PLC8.2.9. Ohara Corporation 8.2.10. Rayotek Scientific Inc.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j92kkr

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-scratch-resistant-glass-industry-to-2026---increasing-sales-of-smartphones-is-driving-growth-301328817.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

