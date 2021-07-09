Cancel
Global $56.7 Billion Blockchain Market To 2026: Network Privacy, Security Concerns And Unsettled Regulatory Environment Are Hindering The Market Growth

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blockchain Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blockchain market should reach $56.7 billion by 2026 from $6.0 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 56.9% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The report examines how the blockchain market is changing and how it has evolved. This analysis includes a detailed survey of new organizations in the market as well as existing organizations. At the industry level, the publisher identifies, examines, describes, and provides global and regional market sizes for 2020 and forecasts demand from 2021 through 2026.

Blockchain technology has the capability to reduce the costs associated with verifying customer transactions and thus improve access to financial services. The adoption of the technology is based on factors such as the ability of players in the market to adopt and develop this complex technology, to offer the product at an affordable price, and to secure support from the government. Early use cases of blockchain were seen in financial institutions as value-added applications were developed on the existing blockchain functionalities. In recent times, venture capital firms have been investing in startups developing blockchain technologies.

Increasing Fintech spending and venture capital funding in the technology, growing demand for blockchain technology in retail and supply chain management, and a digital transformation in the manufacturing and BFSI sectors are some of the key factors driving the growth of the current blockchain market.

However, network privacy and security concerns, as well as an unsettled regulatory environment, are hindering the market's growth. Apart from these drivers and restraints, the increasing acceptance of blockchain solutions for payments and smart contracts; the advent of AI, and the sizeable use of blockchain solutions in banking, cybersecurity, and IoT; and the rising number of blockchain start-ups will create huge opportunities for vendors in this market.

In this report, the global market blockchain has been segmented based on organization size, component, provider, type, industry, and geography. Based on organization size, the blockchain market has been categorized into SMEs and large enterprises.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives
  • Scope of Report
  • Reasons for Doing the Study
  • Intended Audiences
  • Information Sources
  • Methodology
  • Geographic Breakdown
  • Analyst's Credentials
  • Custom Research
  • Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Blockchain: Market Overview

  • Introduction
  • Technologies in Blockchain
  • Advantages of Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology
  • Evolution of Blockchain Technology
  • Origin of Blockchain
  • Development of Blockchain
  • Market Overview
  • Growing Adoption of Blockchain Technology
  • Data Mishandling Issues in the BFSI Sector
  • Market Dynamics
  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Blockchain Market
  • Implementation of Blockchain Technology
  • Phase 1: Strategy (Identify and Set Goals)
  • Phase 2: Developing Proof of Concept (POC)
  • Phase 3: Build and Trial
  • Phase 4: Rollout and Observe
  • Patent Analysis
  • Recently Granted Key Patents
  • Blockchain Provider Ecosystem
  • Blockchain Solution Providers
  • Blockchain Tools and Software Providers
  • Blockchain Platforms and Frameworks
  • Academia Regulators and Nonprofit
  • Some Blockchain-Related Use Cases/Applications
  • Smart Contract Use Cases
  • IoT Use Cases
  • Money Transfer Use Cases
  • Healthcare Use Cases
  • Personal Identity Security Use Cases
  • Logistics Use Cases
  • Government Use Cases
  • Media Use Cases
  • Regulatory Structure

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Organization Size

  • Introduction
  • Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
  • Large Enterprises

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Component

  • Platform
  • Services
  • Technology Advisory and Consulting Services
  • Development and Integration Services
  • Support and Maintenance Services

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Provider

  • Application Providers
  • Middleware Providers
  • Infrastructure Providers

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Type

  • Introduction
  • Public Blockchain
  • Private Blockchain
  • Hybrid Blockchains

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Industry

Banking and Financial Services

Cross-Border Payments

Stock Exchange and Trading

Smart Contract

Trade Finance

Digital Identity Information

Syndicate Lending

Accounting, Bookkeeping and Audits

Credit Reports

Hedge Funds

Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Transfers

Government

Voting

Payments

Identity Management

Smart Contracts

Asset Registry

Retail and E-Commerce

Inventory Management

Supply Chain Management

Payments

Loyalty and Rewards

Customer Identity Management

Smart Contracts

Energy and Utilities

Grid Management

Smart Meters

Tokenization of Carbon Credits

Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) Management

Peer-to-Peer Energy Trading

Financing Energy Access

Healthcare and Life Science

Electronic Medical Record Data Management

Healthcare Data Protection

Personal Health Record Data Management

Point-of-Care Genomics

Blockchain for EHR Data Management

Impeding Counterfeit Drugs

Clinical Research and Data Management

Health Supply Chain Management

Internet of Medical Things (IoMT)

IT and Telecom

Identity Management

OSS/BSS Processes Management

Connectivity Provisioning

Payments and Smart Contracts

Roaming and Settlements

Phone Theft Prevention

Number Portability

Insurance

Fraud Detection

Claim Management and Policy-Making Processes

On-Demand Insurance

Peer-to-Peer Insurance Model

Payments and Smart Contracts

Media, Advertising and Entertainment

Blockchain-Based Payment Model

Content Aggregation

Royal Distribution

Licensing and Rights Management

Smart Contracts

Content Security

Online Gaming

Manufacturing

Logistic and Supply Chain Management

Counterfeit Detection and Product Provenance

Business Process Automation

Real-Time Asset Tracking and Management

Sensitive Data Security

Predictive Maintenance

Reducing Cyberattacks and System Failures

Agriculture and Food

Agriculture Insurance

Smart Agriculture

Food Chain Supply

E-Commerce and Trading of Agriculture Products

Inventory Management

Payment and Settlements

Smart Contracts

Transportation and Logistics

Payments and Invoicing

Dispute Settlement

Freight Tracking

Inventory Tracking

Mobility Solutions

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Total Global Value by Region

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

  • Top Companies
  • Strategic Analysis
  • Key Product Launches and Developments
  • Key Collaborations and Partnerships
  • Key Acquisitions and Expansions

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

  • Consortium/Alliance/Association
  • Bankchain
  • Blockchain Insurance Industry Initiative (B3I)
  • Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA)
  • Financial Blockchain Shenzhen Consortium (Fisco)
  • Fundchain
  • Global Blockchain Business Council
  • Hyperledger Consortium
  • International Securities Association For Institutional Trade Communication (Isitc Europe)
  • Japan Exchange Group (JPX)
  • Marco Polo Network
  • R3
  • We.Trade
  • Blockchain Service/Infrastructure/Platform Providers
  • Accenture Plc
  • Amazon.Com Inc.
  • ANT Financial Services Co., Ltd.
  • Axoni
  • Bigchaindb
  • Bitfury Honding B.V.
  • Blockcypher
  • Chain Inc.
  • Consensys
  • Deloitte
  • Dentacoin B.V.
  • Digital Assets Holding Llc
  • Factom Inc.
  • Guardtime
  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
  • IBM
  • Infosys Ltd.
  • Intel Corp.
  • Intellectsoft Llc
  • Ixledger
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • NTT Data
  • Oracle Corp.
  • Ripple Labs Inc.
  • SAP SE
  • Solve.Care Foundation Ou
  • Stratis
  • Symbiont
  • Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wgt71k

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-56-7-billion-blockchain-market-to-2026-network-privacy-security-concerns-and-unsettled-regulatory-environment-are-hindering-the-market-growth-301328819.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

TheStreet

TheStreet

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

