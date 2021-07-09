Global $56.7 Billion Blockchain Market To 2026: Network Privacy, Security Concerns And Unsettled Regulatory Environment Are Hindering The Market Growth

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blockchain Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blockchain market should reach $56.7 billion by 2026 from $6.0 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 56.9% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The report examines how the blockchain market is changing and how it has evolved. This analysis includes a detailed survey of new organizations in the market as well as existing organizations. At the industry level, the publisher identifies, examines, describes, and provides global and regional market sizes for 2020 and forecasts demand from 2021 through 2026.

Blockchain technology has the capability to reduce the costs associated with verifying customer transactions and thus improve access to financial services. The adoption of the technology is based on factors such as the ability of players in the market to adopt and develop this complex technology, to offer the product at an affordable price, and to secure support from the government. Early use cases of blockchain were seen in financial institutions as value-added applications were developed on the existing blockchain functionalities. In recent times, venture capital firms have been investing in startups developing blockchain technologies.

Increasing Fintech spending and venture capital funding in the technology, growing demand for blockchain technology in retail and supply chain management, and a digital transformation in the manufacturing and BFSI sectors are some of the key factors driving the growth of the current blockchain market.

However, network privacy and security concerns, as well as an unsettled regulatory environment, are hindering the market's growth. Apart from these drivers and restraints, the increasing acceptance of blockchain solutions for payments and smart contracts; the advent of AI, and the sizeable use of blockchain solutions in banking, cybersecurity, and IoT; and the rising number of blockchain start-ups will create huge opportunities for vendors in this market.

In this report, the global market blockchain has been segmented based on organization size, component, provider, type, industry, and geography. Based on organization size, the blockchain market has been categorized into SMEs and large enterprises.

Banking and Financial Services

Cross-Border Payments

Stock Exchange and Trading

Smart Contract

Trade Finance

Digital Identity Information

Syndicate Lending

Accounting, Bookkeeping and Audits

Credit Reports

Hedge Funds

Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Transfers

Government

Voting

Payments

Identity Management

Smart Contracts

Asset Registry

Retail and E-Commerce

Inventory Management

Supply Chain Management

Payments

Loyalty and Rewards

Customer Identity Management

Smart Contracts

Energy and Utilities

Grid Management

Smart Meters

Tokenization of Carbon Credits

Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) Management

Peer-to-Peer Energy Trading

Financing Energy Access

Healthcare and Life Science

Electronic Medical Record Data Management

Healthcare Data Protection

Personal Health Record Data Management

Point-of-Care Genomics

Blockchain for EHR Data Management

Impeding Counterfeit Drugs

Clinical Research and Data Management

Health Supply Chain Management

Internet of Medical Things (IoMT)

IT and Telecom

Identity Management

OSS/BSS Processes Management

Connectivity Provisioning

Payments and Smart Contracts

Roaming and Settlements

Phone Theft Prevention

Number Portability

Insurance

Fraud Detection

Claim Management and Policy-Making Processes

On-Demand Insurance

Peer-to-Peer Insurance Model

Payments and Smart Contracts

Media, Advertising and Entertainment

Blockchain-Based Payment Model

Content Aggregation

Royal Distribution

Licensing and Rights Management

Smart Contracts

Content Security

Online Gaming

Manufacturing

Logistic and Supply Chain Management

Counterfeit Detection and Product Provenance

Business Process Automation

Real-Time Asset Tracking and Management

Sensitive Data Security

Predictive Maintenance

Reducing Cyberattacks and System Failures

Agriculture and Food

Agriculture Insurance

Smart Agriculture

Food Chain Supply

E-Commerce and Trading of Agriculture Products

Inventory Management

Payment and Settlements

Smart Contracts

Transportation and Logistics

Payments and Invoicing

Dispute Settlement

Freight Tracking

Inventory Tracking

Mobility Solutions

