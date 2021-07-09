Global $56.7 Billion Blockchain Market To 2026: Network Privacy, Security Concerns And Unsettled Regulatory Environment Are Hindering The Market Growth
The global blockchain market should reach $56.7 billion by 2026 from $6.0 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 56.9% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
The report examines how the blockchain market is changing and how it has evolved. This analysis includes a detailed survey of new organizations in the market as well as existing organizations. At the industry level, the publisher identifies, examines, describes, and provides global and regional market sizes for 2020 and forecasts demand from 2021 through 2026.
Blockchain technology has the capability to reduce the costs associated with verifying customer transactions and thus improve access to financial services. The adoption of the technology is based on factors such as the ability of players in the market to adopt and develop this complex technology, to offer the product at an affordable price, and to secure support from the government. Early use cases of blockchain were seen in financial institutions as value-added applications were developed on the existing blockchain functionalities. In recent times, venture capital firms have been investing in startups developing blockchain technologies.
Increasing Fintech spending and venture capital funding in the technology, growing demand for blockchain technology in retail and supply chain management, and a digital transformation in the manufacturing and BFSI sectors are some of the key factors driving the growth of the current blockchain market.
However, network privacy and security concerns, as well as an unsettled regulatory environment, are hindering the market's growth. Apart from these drivers and restraints, the increasing acceptance of blockchain solutions for payments and smart contracts; the advent of AI, and the sizeable use of blockchain solutions in banking, cybersecurity, and IoT; and the rising number of blockchain start-ups will create huge opportunities for vendors in this market.
In this report, the global market blockchain has been segmented based on organization size, component, provider, type, industry, and geography. Based on organization size, the blockchain market has been categorized into SMEs and large enterprises.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of Report
- Reasons for Doing the Study
- Intended Audiences
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Blockchain: Market Overview
- Introduction
- Technologies in Blockchain
- Advantages of Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology
- Evolution of Blockchain Technology
- Origin of Blockchain
- Development of Blockchain
- Market Overview
- Growing Adoption of Blockchain Technology
- Data Mishandling Issues in the BFSI Sector
- Market Dynamics
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Blockchain Market
- Implementation of Blockchain Technology
- Phase 1: Strategy (Identify and Set Goals)
- Phase 2: Developing Proof of Concept (POC)
- Phase 3: Build and Trial
- Phase 4: Rollout and Observe
- Patent Analysis
- Recently Granted Key Patents
- Blockchain Provider Ecosystem
- Blockchain Solution Providers
- Blockchain Tools and Software Providers
- Blockchain Platforms and Frameworks
- Academia Regulators and Nonprofit
- Some Blockchain-Related Use Cases/Applications
- Smart Contract Use Cases
- IoT Use Cases
- Money Transfer Use Cases
- Healthcare Use Cases
- Personal Identity Security Use Cases
- Logistics Use Cases
- Government Use Cases
- Media Use Cases
- Regulatory Structure
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Organization Size
- Introduction
- Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large Enterprises
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Component
- Platform
- Services
- Technology Advisory and Consulting Services
- Development and Integration Services
- Support and Maintenance Services
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Provider
- Application Providers
- Middleware Providers
- Infrastructure Providers
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Type
- Introduction
- Public Blockchain
- Private Blockchain
- Hybrid Blockchains
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Industry
Banking and Financial Services
Cross-Border Payments
Stock Exchange and Trading
Smart Contract
Trade Finance
Digital Identity Information
Syndicate Lending
Accounting, Bookkeeping and Audits
Credit Reports
Hedge Funds
Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Transfers
Government
Voting
Payments
Identity Management
Smart Contracts
Asset Registry
Retail and E-Commerce
Inventory Management
Supply Chain Management
Payments
Loyalty and Rewards
Customer Identity Management
Smart Contracts
Energy and Utilities
Grid Management
Smart Meters
Tokenization of Carbon Credits
Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) Management
Peer-to-Peer Energy Trading
Financing Energy Access
Healthcare and Life Science
Electronic Medical Record Data Management
Healthcare Data Protection
Personal Health Record Data Management
Point-of-Care Genomics
Blockchain for EHR Data Management
Impeding Counterfeit Drugs
Clinical Research and Data Management
Health Supply Chain Management
Internet of Medical Things (IoMT)
IT and Telecom
Identity Management
OSS/BSS Processes Management
Connectivity Provisioning
Payments and Smart Contracts
Roaming and Settlements
Phone Theft Prevention
Number Portability
Insurance
Fraud Detection
Claim Management and Policy-Making Processes
On-Demand Insurance
Peer-to-Peer Insurance Model
Payments and Smart Contracts
Media, Advertising and Entertainment
Blockchain-Based Payment Model
Content Aggregation
Royal Distribution
Licensing and Rights Management
Smart Contracts
Content Security
Online Gaming
Manufacturing
Logistic and Supply Chain Management
Counterfeit Detection and Product Provenance
Business Process Automation
Real-Time Asset Tracking and Management
Sensitive Data Security
Predictive Maintenance
Reducing Cyberattacks and System Failures
Agriculture and Food
Agriculture Insurance
Smart Agriculture
Food Chain Supply
E-Commerce and Trading of Agriculture Products
Inventory Management
Payment and Settlements
Smart Contracts
Transportation and Logistics
Payments and Invoicing
Dispute Settlement
Freight Tracking
Inventory Tracking
Mobility Solutions
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
- Total Global Value by Region
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Top Companies
- Strategic Analysis
- Key Product Launches and Developments
- Key Collaborations and Partnerships
- Key Acquisitions and Expansions
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Consortium/Alliance/Association
- Bankchain
- Blockchain Insurance Industry Initiative (B3I)
- Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA)
- Financial Blockchain Shenzhen Consortium (Fisco)
- Fundchain
- Global Blockchain Business Council
- Hyperledger Consortium
- International Securities Association For Institutional Trade Communication (Isitc Europe)
- Japan Exchange Group (JPX)
- Marco Polo Network
- R3
- We.Trade
- Blockchain Service/Infrastructure/Platform Providers
- Accenture Plc
- Amazon.Com Inc.
- ANT Financial Services Co., Ltd.
- Axoni
- Bigchaindb
- Bitfury Honding B.V.
- Blockcypher
- Chain Inc.
- Consensys
- Deloitte
- Dentacoin B.V.
- Digital Assets Holding Llc
- Factom Inc.
- Guardtime
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- IBM
- Infosys Ltd.
- Intel Corp.
- Intellectsoft Llc
- Ixledger
- Microsoft Corp.
- NTT Data
- Oracle Corp.
- Ripple Labs Inc.
- SAP SE
- Solve.Care Foundation Ou
- Stratis
- Symbiont
- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd.
Comments / 0