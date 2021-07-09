Council To Start Redistricting Process With Resolution On July 13

A resolution on the agenda for the Tuesday, July 13 City Council meeting will be the first action in the City Council redistricting process that will take place this fall. The Greensboro City Council elections have been delayed to March and April or May 2022, in order for this redistricting process to take place. However, preliminary figures indicate that because Greensboro has grown in population at a rate of less than 1 percent a year since 2010, the city likely will not be required to redistrict.