Sunrider International Names Rajan Sachar Chief Financial Officer

TORRANCE, Calif., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrider International, a global health and wellness direct sales company headquartered in Torrance, California, recently announced the appointment of Rajan Sachar as Chief Financial Officer.

Before joining Sunrider, Sachar was employed at Johnson Electric, Hong Kong, where he held senior finance leadership roles as Division Head of Finance and Global Head of Audit and Risk. He has also worked at Federal Signal Corp., CME Group, and Motorola in senior global operational finance, risk management, corporate governance, and accounting roles.

"We are so grateful to have Rajan as a part of our executive team here at Sunrider," said Sunrider CEO, Sunny Beutler. "Already, he has proven to be an exceptional leader with an exciting vision and strategic plans for improving our financial operations. I believe Rajan will be integral to the growth and sustained success of our company."

Sachar received an MBA from the University of Chicago and a Masters in Accounting from the University of Iowa. He has several professional certifications, which include Certified Public Accountant, Certified Fraud Examiner, Certified Internal Auditor, and Chartered Accountant in India.

"I'm honored to be named into the C-suite of Sunrider, a company that I'm so aligned with in terms of business philosophy and goals," said Sachar. "Sunrider has unique strengths and a robust business model. The entire executive team and all Sunrider employees are focused on delivering exceptional products and an unbeatable business opportunity to people worldwide. I'm committed to my efforts to bring new ideas to Sunrider and help bring them to fruition. I look forward to working with the team to execute on the company's priorities, build on the momentum, accelerate growth, and enhance value for our stakeholders."

About Sunrider InternationalSunrider International, a direct sales company, was founded in 1982 by Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. All five of Drs. Chen's adult children hold senior executive positions within the multi-generational family-owned company, either directly at the corporate headquarters or on the Board of Directors. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and wellness, and a business opportunity that offers them the freedom to live happier, more balanced lives. Guided by owner expertise, Sunrider is a growing global direct selling enterprise that currently spans nearly 50 countries and territories.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunrider-international-names-rajan-sachar-chief-financial-officer-301328752.html

SOURCE Sunrider International

