Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI)

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming September 7, 2021deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired DiDi Global Inc. ("DiDi" or the "Company") (DIDI) : (a) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs" or "shares") pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's June 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"); and/or (b) securities between June 30, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

If you suffered a loss on your DiDi investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/didi-global-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

DiDi purports to be the world's largest mobility technology platform. The Company claims to be the "go-to brand in China for shared mobility," offering a range of services including ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, and hitch.

On or about June 30, 2021, DiDi sold about 316.8 million ADSs in its IPO for $14 per share, raising nearly $4.5 billion in new capital.

On July 2, 2021, the Cyberspace Administration of China ("CAC") stated that it had launched an investigation into DiDi to protect national security and the public interest. It also reported that it had asked DiDi to stop new user registrations during the course of the investigation.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.87, or approximately 5.3%, to close at $15.53 per share on July 2, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, DiDi reported that the CAC ordered smartphone app stores to stop offering the "DiDi Chuxing" app because it "collect[ed] personal information in violation of relevant PRC laws and regulations." Though users who previously downloaded the app could continue to use it, DiDi stated that "the app takedown may have an adverse impact on its revenue in China."

On July 5, 2021, The Wall Street Journal reported that the CAC had asked the Company as early as three months prior to the IPO to postpone the offering because of national security concerns and to "conduct a thorough self-examination of its network security."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $3.04 per share, or 19.6%, to close at $12.49 per share on July 6, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

By the commencement of this action, the Company's stock was trading as low as $12.06 per share, a nearly 14% decline from the $14 per share IPO price.

The Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state material adverse facts. Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that DiDi's apps did not comply with applicable laws and regulations governing privacy protection and the collection of personal information; (2) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur scrutiny from the Cyberspace Administration of China; (3) that the CAC had already warned DiDi to delay its IPO to conduct a self-examination of its network security; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, DiDi's apps were reasonably likely to be taken down from app stores in China, which would have an adverse effect on its financial results and operations; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired DiDi ADSs pursuant or traceable to the IPO and /or securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than September 7, 2021to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210709005039/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
858
Followers
32K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Didi Chuxing#Ipo#Class Action Lawsuit#Llp#Didi Global Inc#The Company#American#Company#Ipo#Cac#The Wall Street Journal#Linkedin#Twitter#Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Law
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Country
China
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

DIDI Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies DiDi Global Inc. F/k/a Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. Shareholders Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against DiDi Global Inc. f/k/a Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. ("DiDi" or "the Company") (DIDI) and certain of its directors on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired shares (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted in June 2021 (the "IPO"), and/or (2) securities between June 27, 2021 and July 6, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/didi.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

QFIN CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces A Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against 360 DigiTech, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) - Get Report ("360 DigiTech") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired 360 DigiTech securities between April 30, 2020 and July 7, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Athira Pharma, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before August 24, 2021

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that securities fraud class action lawsuits have been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington against Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA) - Get Report ("Athira" or the "Company") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Athira common stock: (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Athira's September 2020 initial public offering ("IPO"); and/or (b) between September 18, 2020 and June 17, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until August 24, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuits.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against Ocugen, Inc. And Certain Officers - OCGN

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ocugen, Inc. ("Ocugen" or the "Company") (OCGN) - Get Report and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, and docketed under 21-cv-03182, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Ocugen securities between February 2, 2021, and June 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages for violations of the federal securities laws under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Stable Road Acquisition Corp.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of those who acquired Stable Road Acquisition Corp. ("Stable Road" or the "Company") (SRAC) securities from October 7, 2020 through July 13, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until September 13, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. Announces Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants To Commence On July 19, 2021

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (Nasdaq: OTECU) (the "Company") announced that, commencing on July 19, 2021, the holders of units ("Units") issued in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company's Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Class A Common Stock"), and redeemable warrants ("Public Warrants") included in the Units. Each Unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one Public Warrant, with each Public Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A Common Stock for $11.50 per share. Units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "OTECU." Shares of Class A Common Stock and the Public Warrants will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "OTEC" and "OTECW," respectively. Holders of Units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the Units into shares of Class A Common Stock and Public Warrants.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Lordstown Motors Attracts DoJ Probe: WSJ

Electric truck company Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ:RIDE) confirmed that the Department of Justice is investigating its 2020 reverse merger deal and preorders for its forthcoming pickup truck, the Endurance, the Wall Street Journal reports. The DoJ investigation follows an SEC investigation. The SEC had sent two subpoenas requesting documents and...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired 360 DigiTech, Inc. ("360 DigiTech" or the "Company") (QFIN) - Get Report securities between April 30, 2020 and July 7, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). 360 DigiTech investors have until September 13, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. ("Stable Road" or the "Company") (SRAC) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a loss...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Kanzhun Limited (BZ) Is Being Sued For Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action has been filed on behalf of all purchasers of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) American Depository Shares ("ADSs") between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Kanzhun operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin, a mobile-native product that promotes instant direct chats between employers and job seekers, which is powered by proprietary artificial intelligence algorithms and big data insights.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

JAMES RIVER GROUP NOTICE: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead The James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Class Action Lawsuit - JRVR T

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The James River Group class action lawsuit charges James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) - Get Report and certain of James River Group's top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and seeks to represent purchasers of James River Group common stock between August 1, 2019 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The James River Group class action lawsuit was commenced on July 9, 2021 in the Eastern District of Virginia and is captioned Employees' Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth dba Fort Worth Employees' Retirement Fund v. James River Group Holdings, Ltd., No. 21-cv-00444.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited Announces Pricing Of Approximately $21.9 Million Initial Public Offering

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC) ("Regencell" or the "Company"), an early-stage bioscience company that focuses on research, development and commercialization of Traditional Chinese Medicine ("TCM") for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, specifically Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ("ADHD") and Autism Spectrum Disorder ("ASD"), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering ("Offering") of 2,300,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $9.50 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on July 16, 2021 under the ticker symbol "RGC."
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

EnviroGold Global Limited To Commence Trading On The Canadian Securities Exchange

Company will commence trading on the CSE under the symbol "NVRO" TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnviroGold Global Limited (" EnviroGold" or the " Company") (CSE:NVRO), a clean technology company accelerating the world's transition to a circular resource economy, today announced that its common shares have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE"). The Company expects to begin trading on the CSE under the ticker symbol "NVRO" as of market open on July 16 th, 2021 (EST).
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

UI Upcoming Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ubiquiti Inc. Investors Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 19, 2021

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ubiquiti Inc. ("Ubiquiti" or "the Company") (UI) - Get Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Ubiquiti securities between January 11, 2021 through March 30, 2021 (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ui.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Olink Holding AB (publ) Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of American Depositary Shares By Selling Shareholders

UPPSALA, Sweden, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK) ("Olink" or the "Company"), today announced the pricing of a public offering of 7,500,000 American Depositary Shares, each representing one common share of the Company (the "ADSs"), to be sold by certain selling shareholders of the Company, at a price to the public of $31.00 per ADS. In addition, certain selling shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,125,000 additional ADSs. The selling shareholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering and Olink will not receive any proceeds. The offering is expected to close on or about July 19, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Louisiana StatePosted by
TheStreet

CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General And Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against ContextLogic Inc. - WISH

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until July 16, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against ContextLogic Inc. (NasdaqGS: WISH), if they purchased the Company's securities between December 16, 2020 through May 12, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") and/or pursuant to the Company's December 2020 initial public offering. These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

DIDI GLOBAL INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP Announces That Securities Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against DiDi Global Inc.

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that federal securities fraud class action lawsuits have been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and the United States District Court for the Central District of California against DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) ("DiDi") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired DiDi:
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - SPCE

NEW YORK, July 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. ("Virgin Galactic" or the "Company")(NYSE: SPCE) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-03070, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Virgin Galactic securities between October 26, 2019 and April 30, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

Comments / 0

Community Policy