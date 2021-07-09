Cancel
Pierre, SD

Trappers swept by Pioneers

By Scott Millard scott.millard@capjournal.com
Capital Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League played the Western Nebraska Pioneers in a two-game series at Hyde Stadium in Pierre this week. The Trappers lost both games. Wednesday’s game saw the Pioneers defeat the Trappers 13-6. The Pioneers jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first inning, and they never looked back. The Trappers scored three runs in the first inning, one run in the fourth inning, and one run in the eighth and ninth innings. A highlight for the Trappers came when Joey Bramanti hit a home run in the fourth inning.

www.capjournal.com

