Trappers swept by Pioneers

The Pierre Trappers had solid pitching once again and closed out the Sioux Falls Sunfish for a 6-4 victory picking up the first win of the second half of the season. Fischer Rausch threw five innings in a start in which he took a no-decision but his lone blemish was a two run home run in the top of the fifth. Yet, the Trappers were able to answer with a Tyler Skelton home run in the bottom of the sixth giving the Trappers a 4-3 lead. Two runs scored in the bottom of the eighth thanks to Joey Bramanti singling in a run and then a heads up base running as he went from first to third on a bunt in which no one was covering the base and the throw back to third was a wild one allowing him to score giving the Trappers a 6-3 lead. Nick McCollum picked up the win finishing the final four innings for Pierre.