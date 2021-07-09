Cancel
Aveshka, Inc. Is Awarded Subcontract With The Data, Analytics, And Visualization Task Force Of The Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC)

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aveshka, a trusted provider of data analytics capabilities and subject matter expertise in the public health realm, was recently awarded a subcontract with the Data, Analytics, and Visualization Task Force (DAVTF) of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Aveshka is serving as a subcontractor to Booz Allen Hamilton on this program.

Under this contract, Aveshka will continue its integral work in supporting the nation's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Aveshka currently supports agencies to include Departments of Justice, Defense, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security; as well as federal financial agencies, state and local agencies, and numerous commercial clients on pandemic response. Aveshka's health scientists and scientific data analysts will support the DAVTF in its objective to identify, track, and monitor COVID-19 cases and its spread and containment.

"The integration of Aveshka's core competencies—Consulting, Innovation, and Technology—is fully positioned to carry out the responsibilities of DAVTF's contract scope," said Ian Taylor, Aveshka's Deputy Program Manager. "Our company's consulting arm has deep-rooted knowledge in public health, our innovation team specializes in big data and data analytics, and our technology enablers will greatly enhance the support the CDC needs."

"Aveshka is excited to be a part of the Booz Allen team," said Aveshka CEO and President, Girish Jindia. "Our corporate culture of readiness really lends itself to remaining agile to the ever-evolving nature of COVID-19, where the operating picture changes almost daily. We are eager to bring our thought leadership, consulting expertise, and technological capabilities to the CDC in its mission to help our nation in the fight against COVID-19."

This award solidifies Aveshka's continued work in the COVID-19 pandemic. Aveshka employs multidisciplinary teams of seasoned experts that utilize a tailored approach to every engagement. Various agencies and organizations have sought Aveshka's expertise and capabilities to support return to office efforts, operational continuity, workforce protection, and readiness for future waves and other disruptive events. Learn more about our COVID-19 Response Support Services.

ABOUT AVESHKA, INC.Aveshka is a thought leader that integrates strategy, technology, and innovation to deliver cutting edge, breakthrough solutions that strengthen the nation against security threats. Aveshka accelerates the advantage for its customers' missions, rendering them protected today and prepared for a safer and smarter tomorrow. For more information, visit www.aveshka.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aveshka-inc-is-awarded-subcontract-with-the-data-analytics-and-visualization-task-force-of-the-centers-for-disease-control-and-prevention-cdc-301328856.html

SOURCE Aveshka, Inc.

