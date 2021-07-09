Cancel
Stats Perform Announces Extension Of Official Data Partnership With ECB

LONDON and CHICAGO, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stats Perform, the sports tech leader in data and AI, has announced an extension of its partnership with The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The new four-year deal will see Stats Perform exclusively collect and manage Opta data for all home England International cricket (men and women), LV= Insurance County Championship, Royal London One-Day Cup, Vitality T20 Blast, the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy and the Charlotte Edwards Cup as well as the inaugural The Hundred (men's and women's) competition.

Stats Perform's Opta data will support the ECB and their partners in creating unique experiences for their audiences across a variety of digital platforms including and sponsors. It will ensure the ECB's media and technology partners covering the competitions are provided with the highest quality data to bring every match to life for fans around the world.

Detailed data will be delivered through an extensive range of Opta data feeds, which will power the match centre on the official ECB website and app, with the data also being used for automated video clipping and highlight production. Opta data and Stats Perform's highly visual, easily customisable widgets providing data-powered solutions will also be utilised by the First-Class Counties for their own digital platforms.

Stats Perform will continue to bring rich data insights and storytelling to enhance the way cricket is understood and experienced, with Opta data powering various outputs on the official website and app for The Hundred this summer.

The ECB's national team coaches, analysts and performance staff, working across men's and women's teams, will also have access to Stats Perform's ProVision tool to assist with their ongoing monitoring of players, to inform selection and opposition analysis.

Powered by Opta data, ProVision provides an online platform for detailed data-driven analysis across both red ball and white ball formats. The platform is designed to meet the specific needs of teams through the application of interactive graphics, charts, and visualisations, integrated with match footage.

As part of the agreement, ProVision will also be available to backroom staff working across all eighteen first class counties and women's domestic teams, as well as within every team participating in this year's inaugural edition of The Hundred.

Stats Perform is committed to growing global cricket competitions through data, content, and distribution. This deal is yet another milestone in Stats Perform's commitment to supporting the expansion of the sport across the globe, with the company already holding partnerships with New Zealand Cricket, ICC, Cricket Australia, Cricket West Indies and Cricket South Africa.

Alex Rice, Chief Rights Officer, Stats Perform, said: "We are delighted to renew terms with the ECB extending our partnership, meaning that we have been working together for over a decade. We are excited about extending the use of our professional analytics services to the ECB network of cricket coaches and players and hope it can play a small part in the continued development of cricket in England and Wales. We are looking forward to working with the ECB on their data syndication strategy and are delighted to have the opportunity to commercialise their data leveraging our advantage of the OPTA cricket brand and the trust that carries in the market."

Tony Singh, ECB Chief Commercial Officer, said: "I'm really pleased to be continuing and expanding our partnership with Stats Perform. Giving our media and technology partners the highest quality data helps bring matches to life for fans whenever they are as well as helping our coaching teams with their player analysis. we can now extend these benefits to the First Class Counties and The Hundred teams as well, ensuring they're all equipped with the very best data to drive performance and engagement."

About Stats Perform   Stats Perform is the market leader in sports tech providing the most trusted sports data and the latest advancements in applying AI and machine learning to deliver better predictions for teams, sportsbooks and a more engaging broadcast, media and fan experience. The company collects the most detailed sports data to create new experiences across sports. Leveraging the richest sports database, Stats Perform enhances sports competition and entertainment through machine learning and computer vision to create advanced predictions and analysis - be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. SportsContentCo is the exclusive reseller of Stats Perform premium sports betting content to licensed sportsbooks in the United States.  For more information, visit  StatsPerform.com  or SportsContentCo.com. 

About ECB

The England and Wales Cricket Board is the national governing body for cricket in England and Wales, supporting the game from the grassroots to elite England teams. England's Men's and Women's teams are both reigning 50-over World Champions after both teams won dramatic ICC Cricket World Cup finals at Lord's in 2017 and 2019 respectively. England boasts a further four successful national teams with England Visually Impaired, England Disability, England Deaf and England Learning Disability teams competing across the world. In 2020, the ECB launched its new five-year strategy 'Inspiring Generations' to grow the game of cricket and inspire more people to pick up a bat and ball and say cricket is a game for them.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stats-perform-announces-extension-of-official-data-partnership-with-ecb-301328854.html

SOURCE Stats Perform

