Opus IVS Announce The Hiring Of Terry Cummins

DETROIT, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Terry Cummins has joined the Opus Intelligent Vehicle Support (IVS) division as its Chief Revenue Officer. Terry will be responsible for the sales and go-to-market functions of Opus IVS products globally.

With over 25 years in automotive related enterprise and SaaS software industry, Terry has held executive and leadership positions at various companies.

Previously, Terry served as the Chief Sales Officer at OEConnection, where he led the company's rapid growth and helped transition OEConnection's ownership from Providence Equity to Genstar Capital. While at OEConnection, Terry was responsible for the development and implementation of the high-velocity, enterprise and global sales teams.

Prior to OEConnection, Terry held top leadership positions at Dealer-FX, Oracle, Team Velocity and The Reynolds and Reynolds Company. Terry started his automotive career as a District Manager for General Motors.

Terry holds an undergraduate degree from Michigan State University's Eli Broad College of Business and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of South Dakota's Beacom School of Business.

"I am excited that Terry Cummins has joined our team," says Brian Herron, President of Opus IVS. "Here at Opus IVS, we leverage innovative technology to deliver a broad range of remote services that focus on complex vehicle repair across many brands. In a short time, we have grown to deliver thousands of daily pre and post scans to our repair shop and MSO customers. In addition to scanning we provide remote flash programming, live diagnostic support through our support centers staffed with factory-trained master techs, and static/dynamic ADAS calibration. Our services continue to grow in approvals from OEs and insurance carriers. Terry's sales leadership and go-to-market experience is exactly what Opus IVS needs as we scale up. With Terry on the team, we will continue our focus to deliver innovative products and services to address the needs of professional technicians working on complex, intelligent vehicles."

About Opus IVS

Opus IVS is the Intelligent Vehicle Support division of Opus Group, formed through the merging of industry-leading companies DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink, and AutoEnginuity to develop innovative automotive solutions for more than 50,000 repair shops and dealerships worldwide, giving them the confidence to get the most complex vehicles back on the road safely and fast. Opus IVS develops industry-leading, OEM-endorsed diagnostic technology with over 50 patents pending related to remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, remote technical support, ADAS calibrations, and vehicle network technology. The Opus IVS remote technical support connects the shop with 100+ brand-specific master technicians to help interpret trouble codes, review OEM service procedures, and provide diagnostic assistance directly through the tool. Opus IVS is a division of Opus Group. Opus Group has approximately 2,600 employees, has 34 offices globally, and connects to 30M vehicles per year for OBD testing.

www.opusivs.com collision@opusivs.com 844-727-7226 (ext. 3)

