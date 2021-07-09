Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Opus IVS Announce The Hiring Of Terry Cummins

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

DETROIT, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Terry Cummins has joined the Opus Intelligent Vehicle Support (IVS) division as its Chief Revenue Officer. Terry will be responsible for the sales and go-to-market functions of Opus IVS products globally.

With over 25 years in automotive related enterprise and SaaS software industry, Terry has held executive and leadership positions at various companies.

Previously, Terry served as the Chief Sales Officer at OEConnection, where he led the company's rapid growth and helped transition OEConnection's ownership from Providence Equity to Genstar Capital. While at OEConnection, Terry was responsible for the development and implementation of the high-velocity, enterprise and global sales teams.

Prior to OEConnection, Terry held top leadership positions at Dealer-FX, Oracle, Team Velocity and The Reynolds and Reynolds Company. Terry started his automotive career as a District Manager for General Motors.

Terry holds an undergraduate degree from Michigan State University's Eli Broad College of Business and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of South Dakota's Beacom School of Business.

"I am excited that Terry Cummins has joined our team," says Brian Herron, President of Opus IVS. "Here at Opus IVS, we leverage innovative technology to deliver a broad range of remote services that focus on complex vehicle repair across many brands. In a short time, we have grown to deliver thousands of daily pre and post scans to our repair shop and MSO customers. In addition to scanning we provide remote flash programming, live diagnostic support through our support centers staffed with factory-trained master techs, and static/dynamic ADAS calibration. Our services continue to grow in approvals from OEs and insurance carriers. Terry's sales leadership and go-to-market experience is exactly what Opus IVS needs as we scale up. With Terry on the team, we will continue our focus to deliver innovative products and services to address the needs of professional technicians working on complex, intelligent vehicles."

About Opus IVS

Opus IVS is the Intelligent Vehicle Support division of Opus Group, formed through the merging of industry-leading companies DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink, and AutoEnginuity to develop innovative automotive solutions for more than 50,000 repair shops and dealerships worldwide, giving them the confidence to get the most complex vehicles back on the road safely and fast. Opus IVS develops industry-leading, OEM-endorsed diagnostic technology with over 50 patents pending related to remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, remote technical support, ADAS calibrations, and vehicle network technology. The Opus IVS remote technical support connects the shop with 100+ brand-specific master technicians to help interpret trouble codes, review OEM service procedures, and provide diagnostic assistance directly through the tool. Opus IVS is a division of Opus Group. Opus Group has approximately 2,600 employees, has 34 offices globally, and connects to 30M vehicles per year for OBD testing.

www.opusivs.com collision@opusivs.com 844-727-7226 (ext. 3)

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opus-ivs-announce-the-hiring-of-terry-cummins-301328863.html

SOURCE Opus IVS

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
855
Followers
32K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivs#Reynolds And Reynolds#Saas#Oeconnection#Providence Equity#Genstar Capital#Dealer Fx#Team Velocity#District#General Motors#Beacom School Of Business#Opus Ivs#Mso#Opus Group#Drewtech#Autologic#Farsight#Autoenginuity#Oem#Adas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Michigan State University
News Break
Cars
News Break
Oracle
Related
San Francisco, CATimes Union

SigFig Names Claire Huang to Its Board of Directors

Former JPMorgan Chase CMO brings valuable insights and experiences in retail banking. SigFig today announced Claire Huang has been named an independent director to its board of directors. She will be focused on continuing SigFig’s goal of delivering customer-focused digital solutions that bring banks closer to their customers. The pandemic...
Businessaithority.com

Technology Executive Steve Rowland Joins Dynatrace Board Of Directors

Go-to-market executive brings more than two decades of experience driving growth and scaling operations at leading technology companies. Software intelligence company Dynatrace announced the appointment of Steve Rowland to its board of directors. Mr. Rowland, an experienced go-to-market executive, has served in senior roles at leading technology companies, including Okta, Splunk, and DataStax.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Ian Burnstein Joins Wesana Health Board Of Directors

TORONTO and CHICAGO, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesana Health Holdings Inc. ("Wesana" or the "Company") (CSE: WESA), an emerging data driven life sciences company focused on developing innovative approaches for better understanding, protecting and improving neurological health and performance, including through the advancement of psychedelic medicines, today announced the addition of Ian Burnstein to its Board of Directors. It was previously announced on July 14, 2021 that Mr. Burnstein was appointed to the Company's advisory board.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SVB Leerink Hires Mahe Ravi As Managing Director Of Leveraged Finance

BOSTON, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Leerink, a leading investment bank specializing in healthcare and life sciences, announced today that Mahe Ravi will join the firm's Investment Banking practice to enhance its leveraged finance offerings. Ms. Ravi joins SVB Leerink as a Managing Director reporting to Senior Managing Director,...
Businessmartechseries.com

TripleLift Names New Leadership to Oversee Technology Organization

Jaison Zachariah appointed to TripleLift’s Executive Leadership team; Dan Goldin promoted to Chief Architect. TripleLift, one of the fastest-growing ad tech companies in the world, today announced the appointment of Jaison Zachariah to the company’s Executive Leadership team as Senior Vice President, Technology. Zachariah, an eight-year veteran of TripleLift, will oversee the company’s Technology organization including Platform Engineering, Connected TV Engineering, Solutions Engineering, and Data Science.
BusinessTimes Union

NetFortris Strengthens Sales Leadership Team with the Addition of 3 Tech Sales Executives

PLANO, Texas (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. NetFortris, an award-winning end-to-end provider of managed cloud communication solutions and network services, including hosted voice, SD-WAN and SIP Trunking, has strengthened its commitment to revenue growth and the channel community with the addition of three sales leaders – each with decades of experience in technology and sales leadership.
BusinessTimes Union

BluIP Announces New Hire Lasse Norgaard

LAS VEGAS (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. BluIP, Inc., leading provider of cloud communications and artificial intelligence solutions, announced today the appointment of Lasse Norgaard as Sr. Director, Product Offerings. Lasse brings with him more than 15 years of technology and telephony architecture leadership experience. Norgaard, most recently, served as a...
Businessmartechseries.com

Medallia Appoints Bill Staikos as Senior Vice President of Industry Solutions

Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience management, today announced Bill Staikos has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Industry Solutions. With more than 25 years in financial services and a primary focus on driving customer and employee experience excellence, Bill is a recognized client advocate with proven expertise in envisioning and executing holistic customer-centric strategies. He hosts an award-winning podcast, Be Customer Led, with listeners in nearly 80 countries, and is also co-founder of Monday Mentor Meetup, a LinkedIn group dedicated to helping Customer and Employee Experience practitioners accelerate their careers.
Businessmartechseries.com

Splunk Announces New Senior Leadership Appointments

Splunk Inc., provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, reinforced its commitment to helping organizations accelerate cloud success with a series of senior leadership appointments across its go-to-market and product teams. Effective immediately, Sendur Sellakumar has been named to the newly created role of senior vice president and Chief Cloud Officer; Claire Hockin has been appointed senior vice president and Chief Marketing Officer; and Garth Fort has joined the company from AWS to become Splunk’s senior vice president and Chief Product Officer.
Businessmartechseries.com

Samba TV Appoints Divya Ghatak To Board Of Directors

Samba TV, a global leader in omniscreen advertising and analytics, announced the appointment of Divya Ghatak to its board of directors. Ghatak is the Chief People Officer at the newly public SentinelOne and brings a wealth of experience scaling companies in Silicon Valley as an executive leader overseeing global people operations, culture, and talent initiatives that help accelerate growth for software, high-tech, and medical technology companies.
Businesssgbonline.com

Black Diamond Announces Recent Promotions And Hires

Black Diamond Equipment promoted Kolin Powick to vice president of product and Bill Ayers to vice president of finance. Over the last year, Oliver Holzmann and Tony Rivera joined Black Diamond in the roles of vice-president of global marketing and business unit director for apparel, respectively. Clarus Corp. President John...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

5th Kind, Collaborative Media Solutions, Announces Investment Round With HCAP

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based 5th Kind, Inc., creator of collaborative media solutions and digital toolsets for Hollywood's top studios, today announced its first funding round. The investing partnership provided by HCAP Partners will help accelerate the company's growth to support increasing demand for its highly secure digital asset and workflow management platform. Tim Bubnack, HCAP Managing Partner with more than 25 years investing in growth-stage startups and small businesses, is joining 5th Kind's Board of Directors.
Businessmetroatlantaceo.com

Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officers

The Coca-Cola Company today declared a dividend of 42 cents per common share. The dividend is payable Oct. 1, 2021, to shareowners of record of the company as of the close of business on Sept. 15, 2021. The board also announced the election of Saadia Madsbjerg as a corporate vice...
Businesssgbonline.com

HanesBrands Appoints VP, Talent & Diversity

HanesBrands appointed LaTonya Groom as vice president, talent & diversity. “This new role illustrates the importance of talent and diversity in unlocking our full potential,” said Kristin Oliver, chief human resources officer for the company. “And we are thrilled to have a leader of LaTonya’s caliber join us as we build the talent we need to meet the demands of consumers and create opportunities for our 61,000 associates around the world.”
BusinessSFGate

Vbrick Appoints Enterprise Software Veteran as Chief Revenue Officer

HERNDON, Va. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Vbrick, the leader in enterprise video solutions, today announced that it has appointed Jim Rich as Chief Revenue Officer to accelerate new customer acquisition and revenue growth. Vbrick is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Rich to the position of CRO reporting to...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MedMen Announces Permanent Appointment Of Tom Lynch As Chief Executive Officer

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ("MedMen" or the "Company") (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF) today announced MedMen's current interim Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tom Lynch, will be appointed as the permanent Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective Thursday, July 15, 2021. Lynch has served as the interim Chief Executive Officer since March 2020.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces Full Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option In Public Offering

BOCA RATON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GROM) ("Grom", the "Company"), a social media platform and original content provider for children under the age of 13, today announced that the underwriters of its previously completed public offering have exercised the remainder of their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 361,445 shares. The 45-day over-allotment option was granted in connection with the Company's previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,409,639 units at a public offering price of $4.15 per unit. After giving effect to the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total number of units sold by the Company in the offering increased to 2,711,084 units, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $11.5 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. Each unit issued in the offering was comprised of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each warrant is exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.565 per share and will expire five years from issuance.
Businessmartechseries.com

Joshua Koran and Karsten Rieke Join Criteo to Drive Product Innovation for the Future of Privacy-by-Design Advertising

Criteo S.A., the global technology company that provides the world’s leading Commerce Media Platform, announced the appointment of two key hires to its Product Innovation team: Joshua Koran as Executive Vice President, Data and Policy, and Karsten Rieke, Senior Director, Product Management for Identity and Privacy. In a constantly evolving technological and regulatory landscape, Koran and Rieke will play critical roles in the development of Criteo’s product roadmap to drive trust among consumers, marketers, and media owners, and foster a rich open internet ecosystem that benefits all parties.

Comments / 0

Community Policy