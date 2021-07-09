Boston Bridges Light Up Orange & White For Chronic Disease Day & Good Days

BOSTON, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Days, a leading national, independent 501(c)(3) non-profit patient assistance and advocacy organization, will hold a special in-person event to watch the lighting of bridges spanning the Charles River in Boston this Saturday, July 10, 2021, in commemoration of Chronic Disease Day.

WHO: Good Days leadership, local patient advocates and healthcare industry groups

Good Days leadership, local patient advocates and healthcare industry groups WHAT: Chronic Disease Day Boston Bridge Lighting In-Person Event

Chronic Disease Day Boston Bridge Lighting In-Person Event WHEN: 6:30-8:30pm, Saturday, July 10, 2021

6:30-8:30pm, Saturday, July 10, 2021 WHERE: Blackmoor Bar & Kitchen, 1 Chelsea St, Charlestown, MA 02129

Blackmoor Bar & Kitchen, 1 Chelsea St, Charlestown, MA 02129 RSVP:by email justin@risepublic.com or phone 202 531 3051

"With preventable illness on the rise, this is an opportunity to reevaluate what we can all do individually as well as a country to lower the number of preventable illnesses and better support those with unpreventable conditions," said Clorinda Walley, president of Good Days. "We're proud to bring together a broad coalition of national advocacy groups and the support of leaders from the National Institutes of Health and CDC to promote everyday wellness and caregiving for ourselves and each other and to build healthier communities."

"We want to extend a special thank you to the City of Boston and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation for their support of the chronic and rare disease community," said Randie Odebralski, chief operating officer of Good Days. "This is truly a collaborative effort among local communities and healthcare leaders to raise awareness, address access to care issues and have a positive impact on the health of all Americans."

Chronic Disease Day is held on 7/10 because chronic disease accounts for seven of the top 10 leading causes of death in America and more than 90 percent of our annual healthcare spending, according to the CDC. More than 30 states and dozens of cities, from Albuquerque to Chicago to Honolulu, join Good Days in officially proclaiming July 10, 2021, as Chronic Disease Day. On Saturday evening, landmarks and bridges across the country will light up orange and white to show their support. On Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 12pm CST / 1pm EST, Good Days will host a special Chronic Disease Day livestream event featuring special remarks by Dr. Karen Hacker, Director of National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Dr. Gary Gibbons, Director of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute at the National Institutes of Health. RSVP here and watch live on Facebook: facebook.com/HealthCentral

Led by Good Days each year, Chronic Disease Day is made possible by our sponsors and partners including HealthCentral and BioCryst and leading advocacy groups including the American Heart Association, American Liver Foundation, American Lung Association, Bone Marrow & Cancer Foundation, Chronically Capable, Chronic Disease Coalition, Danny's Dose, Dermatology Nurses' Association, National Eczema Association, Fabry Support & Information Group, Fight Like A Warrior, GBS CIDP Foundation International, Hope for Hemophilia, National Alopecia Areata Foundation, National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., National Pancreas Foundation, Patient Services Inc., Project Sleep, Raynaud's Association, Restless Legs Syndrome Foundation, Scleroderma Foundation, Suffering the Silence, United for Charitable Assistance, and the US Hereditary Angioedema Association.

You can join the community, access self-care resources, submit your favorite healthy recipes, share who you stay strong for and find out if your hometown recognizes Chronic Disease Day at www.chronicdiseaseday.org .

To join Good Days at the Boston bridge lighting event please RSVP with Justin Wilson by email: justin@risepublic.com or phone: 202 531 3051. Visit www.chronicdiseaseday.org to learn more.

ABOUT GOOD DAYSGood Days is a leading national, independent 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization that makes life-saving and life-extending treatments affordable. Since 2003, Good Days has distributed more than $2 billion in access to care grants. Visit www.mygooddays.org to learn more.

