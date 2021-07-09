Trail Blazers hire Scott Brooks as lead assistant coach
The Los Angeles Lakers are keeping one assistant coach — at least for now — and losing out on another, as Scott Brooks is reportedly getting close to a deal to become the lead assistant for the Portland Trail Blazers under Chauncey Billups, beating out Lakers assistant coach Lionel Hollins, who also interviewed for the job. Hollins, Brooks and Vinny Del Negro were all reportedly considered for the lead assistant job under Billups, but Brooks — who the Lakers interviewed for a role on their own s...www.lakers365.com
Comments / 0