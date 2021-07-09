Cancel
First-Ever Official Bon Scott Website Launched, See Photos of Handwritten Lyrics + More

By Joe DiVita
Power 96
 8 days ago
In honor of what would have been his 75th birthday, the first-ever official Bon Scott website has been launched to commemorate the legacy of the late AC/DC singer. The initiative was started by Scott's family and the Scott Estate collectively said, "On the occasion of what would have been his 75th birthday, the Bon Scott Estate (Ron’s two brothers and his nephew) are proud to launch the new website and take this important step toward elevating Bon’s legend and tending to his legacy. Bon was a unique singer, songwriter and character that the world should never forget."

power96radio.com

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

