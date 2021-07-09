Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Erie Indemnity To Host Second Quarter 2021 Pre-recorded Conference Call And Webcast

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

ERIE, Pa., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) will host a pre-recorded audio webcast with the financial community providing financial results for the second quarter on Friday, July 30 th, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. Erie Indemnity will issue a press release reporting its results after the close of the market on Thursday, July 29 th.

The pre-recorded audio will also be available on the company's Investor Relations website at www.erieinsurance.com/about/investors.aspx.

To automatically receive Erie Indemnity financial news by email, please visit www.erieinsurance.com and subscribe to email alerts.

About Erie Insurance

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 12th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/erie-indemnity-to-host-second-quarter-2021-pre-recorded-conference-call-and-webcast-301328683.html

SOURCE Erie Indemnity Company

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
861
Followers
32K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile Insurance#Insurance Premiums#Insurance Company#Erie#Investor Relations#Erie Insurance Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Insurance
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Cars
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Latham Group, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call Date

LATHAM, N.Y., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. ("Latham" or "the Company"), the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2021 before the market opens on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results that same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

AB To Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial And Operating Results On July 29, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) - Get Report today announced that Second Quarter 2021 financial and operating results will be released on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Management will conduct a teleconference beginning at 9:30 am (ET), following the release of its financial results. The call will be hosted by Seth Bernstein, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ali Dibadj, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategy and Catherine Burke, Chief Operating Officer.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

R1 RCM To Release Second Quarter 2021 Results On August 3

MURRAY, Utah, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) - Get Report, a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced it expects to release financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 before market open on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Donegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

MARIETTA, Pa., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) - Get Report and (DGICB) - Get Report, an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries and affiliates offer property and casualty lines of insurance in 24 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, Southern and Southwestern states, reported today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of its Class A common stock and $0.1425 per share of its Class B common stock. The dividends are payable on August 16, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 2, 2021.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Announces Pricing Of An Offering Of 13,384,155 Shares Of Class A Common Stock

PORTLAND, Tenn., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHLS) (the " Company") today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 13,384,155 shares of the Company's Class A common stock, at a price to the public of $28.00 per share. The Company is offering 8,394,463 shares of its Class A common stock, the net proceeds of which will be used to purchase equity interests in its operating subsidiary from certain holders including its founder Dean Solon, Director Brad Forth, Chief Executive Officer Jason Whitaker and Chief Financial Officer Philip Garton (collectively, the " Existing Stockholders"). Additionally, certain selling stockholders, including an entity controlled by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (" Oaktree") and Mehgan Peetz, the Company's General Counsel (the " Selling Stockholders"), are offering 4,989,692 shares of the Company's Class A common stock. The Company will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares offered by the Selling Stockholders. The Company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,007,623 shares of Class A common stock. The Company's Class A common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "SHLS." The offering is expected to close on July 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Bank Of Montreal Announces Subordinated Note Issue

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) (BMO) - Get Report today announced a domestic public offering of $1.00 billion of subordinated notes (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (the "Notes") through its Canadian Medium-Term Note Program. The net proceeds from this offering will be used for general banking purposes.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. To Webcast Fiscal 2021 Fourth-Quarter Earnings Conference Call Wednesday, August 4

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI ®) (CSII) - Get Report will host a live webcast of its fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter conference call on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET). CSI management will discuss results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30, 2021, and its financial outlook. CSI will issue a post-market earnings release prior to the call on August 4, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Akamai Technologies To Hold Second Quarter 2021 Investor Conference Call On Tuesday, August 3, At 4:30 PM ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies , Inc. (AKAM) - Get Report, the world's most trusted solution for protecting and delivering digital experiences, announced today that the company will hold a conference call for investors on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The call will include the company's second quarter 2021 financial results and may include forward-looking financial guidance from management. The call will also be broadcast live via the internet at Akamai's Investor Relations page.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Champion Iron Provides Notice of First Quarter Results and Conference Call Webcast Details

MONTRÉAL, July 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Champion Iron Limited (TSX: CIA) (ASX: CIA) (OTCQX: CIAFF) ("Champion" or the "Company") announces that it will be hosting a conference call and webcast on July 29, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT (Montréal Time) / July 29, 2021 at 10:30 PM AEST (Sydney time) with senior management, during which they will review the Company's financial and operational results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Tecogen Schedules Earnings Release And Conference Call For Second Quarter 2021 Results

WALTHAM, Mass., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX: TGEN), will release financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The earnings press release and supplemental earnings call slides will be available on the Company's website at www.Tecogen.com in the "Investor Relations" section under " Financial Results." Members of Tecogen's senior management will hold a conference call and webcast on the same day at 11:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss the company's second quarter 2021 financial performance.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Media Advisory: TransAlta And TransAlta Renewables Second Quarter 2021 Results And Conference Call

CALGARY, AB, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - TransAlta Corporation ("TransAlta") (TSX: TA) (TAC) - Get Report will release its second quarter 2021 results before markets open on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held for investors, analysts, members of the media and other interested parties the same day beginning at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time ( 11:00 a.m. ET). The media will be invited to ask questions following analysts.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Media Advisory - MDA Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

BRAMPTON, ON, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - MDA Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the burgeoning global space industry, will hold its second quarter financial results conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on Wednesday August 11, 2021 at 6:00pm ET. MDA's financial and operating results for the quarter will be issued after markets close on Wednesday August 11 and will be available on the MDA Investor Relations website.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Second Quarter 2021 Production Results, Details of Earnings Release and Conference Call

TORONTO and NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTCQX: MPVD) today announces production results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 ("the Quarter" or "Q2 2021") from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine ("GK Mine"). All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust to Host Conference Call for Second Quarter 2021 Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. TORONTO, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MHC.U) ("Flagship REIT" or the "Company") today announced that senior management will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's second quarter 2021 results.

Comments / 0

Community Policy