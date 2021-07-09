Cancel
Washington, IN

City to hold public meeting on Business 50 project

By Special to TH
Washington Times-Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Washington will conduct a public information meeting regarding the proposed utility and roadway improvements for Business 50 from Southeast Third Street to State Street in Washington. The public meeting will take place on July 14 at the Washington Community Building located at Eastside Park, 501 Burkhart Dr., Washington. It will begin with an open house at 6 p.m. (EST) and the presentation to follow at 6:30 p.m. The presentation will include a brief detail of completed projects and projects currently underway; but will primarily focus on details of the Business 50 Reconstruction project from Southeast Third Street to State Street, including scope-of-work, schedule, and potential maintenance of traffic schemes. Upon conclusion of the presentation, project representatives will be available to answer questions and take comments.

