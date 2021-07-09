Cancel
Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

DAVID SHARPE, File No. 2021-26

TORONTO, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing to consider whether the Commission should grant the relief requested in the Application dated July 7, 2021.

A preliminary attendance will be held on July 22, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated July 9, 2021 and the Application dated July 7, 2021 are available at www.osc.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARYGRACE KNAKOWSKISECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

