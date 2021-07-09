Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

GovQA's Flexible Records Fulfillment Technologies Can Help Maryland Agencies Prepare For Proposed Body Camera Legislation

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

FORT WASHINGTON, Md., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland joins the growing list of states across the country which have passed legislation to equip officers in all of its police departments with body cameras—and are struggling with the subsequent cost of storing, reviewing and releasing footage, according to GovQA. GovQA's Public Records Request Management software handles more Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests for state and local governments than any other software provider, including body camera video redaction via Veritone Redact integration.

"The biggest challenge with mandating a body camera for every Maryland police officer by 2025 will be the resources needed to comply with the sheer volume and complexity of the information that needs to be reviewed, redacted and approved prior to release," said Jennifer Snyder, chief evangelist at GovQA.

A GovQA representative will be on hand at the National Association of Counties (NACo)'s 2021 Annual Conference & Exposition (#NACoANN) in Prince George's County, Maryland, to answer questions about the company's automated public records request fulfillment solutions at booth #117.

Requirements for body cameras within law enforcement agencies are rapidly growing. It is estimated that the number of law enforcement agencies to adopt body camera programs more than doubled between 2013 and 2018 in the United States.

GovQA, along with Veritone and other important technology partners, will offer a free webinar on Aug. 24, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. EDT to demonstrate how public safety agencies can take a proactive approach to automating their public records management process, and redact requested audio/video files, while staying compliant in a secure cloud environment. Advance registration is recommended.

The webinar is open to (and information presented will apply to) participants in all 50 states. The webinar is particularly relevant for agencies in Maryland, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine that have recently passed or have pending police reform legislation that directly impacts public records/FOIA.

GovQA is the only SaaS-based, public records management platform capable of secure, end-to-end public records disclosure workflows for any document type including electronic documents, videos and audio files. Through its strategic relationship with Veritone, creator of the world 's first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE™, GovQA customers are able to automate the redaction of sensitive information within video and audio-based evidence up to 90% faster than manual methods.

"Police departments that proactively prepare for the state's body camera mandate will fare much better than those who do not," Snyder said. Visit GovQA.com or contact us here to learn more.

About GovQA

GovQA is the largest provider of cloud-based SaaS automated workflow solutions for government compliance. Customers use GovQA software to more easily process and manage public records and information requests from citizens, the media, and other government offices. With 20 years' experience, GovQA combines trusted tools and security, proven government expertise, and a scalable platform that enables cities, counties, and state agencies to securely collect and control time-sensitive information within, across, and outside governments. Visit www.govqa.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Patrick McLaughlin, Markit Strategies & PR for GovQA

734-255-6466

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/govqas-flexible-records-fulfillment-technologies-can-help-maryland-agencies-prepare-for-proposed-body-camera-legislation-301328860.html

SOURCE GovQA

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
852
Followers
32K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maine State
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#Body Cameras#Foia#Veritone Redact#Saas#Aiware#Govqa Com#Media Contact#Markit Strategies Pr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Politics
News Break
Software
Related
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Physicians Beware: The Feds Are Cracking Down on Free Services Offers

The federal government is increasingly levying enforcement actions against health-care providers. For example, in fiscal year 2010, the federal government initiated 378 civil actions and 647 criminal actions, as compared to 695 civil actions and 809 criminal actions in in fiscal year 2019. And in fiscal year 2019, the federal government issued 163 audit reports, as compared to 178 audit reports in the following fiscal year.
Wisconsin Statecommunityjournal.net

AARP WI frustrated but optimistic that budget proposals helping those 50-plus will be addressed by separate legislation this fall

MADISON, WI – AARP Wisconsin today voiced its disappointment that many provisions included in the governor’s original biennial budget proposal to help Wisconsinites age 50-plus are not part of the 2021-23 budget that he signed into law yesterday. However, AARP Wisconsin State Director Sam Wilson said he is confident that...
Wisconsin StateInsurance Journal

Wisconsin’s Insurance Cybersecurity Measures Signed into Law

Wisconsin’s governor has signed into law legislation creating new cybersecurity requirements for protecting data collected by the insurance industry. Governor Tony Evers signed Act 73, which is based on model legislation developed by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) incorporating input from all participating state insurance commissioners, industry stakeholders, and consumer representatives. Wisconsin’s Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) worked under the administrations of both Gov. Evers and former Gov. Walker to develop a version of this model law that would best serve Wisconsinites.
Public SafetyPosted by
WRAL News

Body camera reforms dropped from NC policing legislation

Raleigh, N.C. — State lawmakers on Wednesday dropped what was once a consensus reform on the release of police body-worn camera footage, putting its future in doubt for this legislative session. Current law requires a court order to release footage. Senate Bill 300, a wide-ranging bill with a number of...
TechnologyCoast News

State telecoms bill to improve broadband access by restricting local control

REGION — During the COVID-19 pandemic, access to fast and reliable broadband internet became an absolute necessity. But for many in low-income households, it is still difficult to find access to reliable internet. Currently under consideration in Sacramento is Senate Bill 556, known as the California Connectivity Act, a bill...
Maryland Stateheraldmailmedia.com

Maryland legislative leaders create their own redistricting commission, separate from Hogan's

Maryland will have two redistricting commissions as it heads into the contentious, once-in-a-decade process of drawing new congressional and legislative maps. Top Democratic lawmakers Thursday announced their own redistricting commission in a news release that made no mention of a citizens' redistricting commission that Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, established earlier this year.
Congress & CourtsRoanoke Times

Letter: Griffith should propose legislation to help coalfield communities

I thank Congressman Morgan Griffith for co-sponsoring proposed federal legislation, the RECLAIM Act (H.R. 1733), which would accelerate spending of $1 billion to aid coal-mining areas. The funds would pay for reclamation, waterway cleanup, and economic diversification projects on former mines. As our nation’s energy infrastructure undergoes rapid change, coal-mining areas in Virginia and elsewhere have declined economically. RECLAIM Act expenditures would help to cushion that fall, at least for the short term.
California Statetechwire.net

AT&T Selected to Provide Connectivity Solutions for California

What’s the news? The California Network and Telecommunications (CALNET) Program awarded AT&T* contracts for 16 new service categories to provide connectivity and technology products to California state and local agencies. Under these new contracts, AT&T will deliver a comprehensive portfolio of cost-effective solutions that will modernize the agency’s operations and help make California communities safer, smarter and stronger.
InternetPosted by
TheStreet

EarthLink Partners With The Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) Program To Help Customers Stay Connected And Save Money

ATLANTA, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthLink, a leading internet service provider, today announced its partnership with the government-funded Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program. Qualified current and prospective customers can now receive up to $50 each month off their internet bill for a limited time. EarthLink, a leading internet service...
Public SafetyWBTV

Changes to N.C. body camera proposal

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In the earlier version of Senate Bill 300, families of people killed or seriously injured would have been able to view body camera footage of that incident within five days, unless law enforcement can prove to the judge it needed to be redacted. Current law requires...
TechnologyDurango Herald

Oklahoma Bankers Association Endorses Promontory MortgagePath’s Mortgage Fulfillment Services and POS Technology

DANBURY, Conn., July 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Promontory MortgagePath LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive digital mortgage and fulfillment solutions, announced today the Oklahoma Bankers Association (OBA) has officially endorsed its mortgage fulfillment services and proprietary point-of-sale technology Borrower Wallet®. OBA recognized Promontory MortgagePath's mortgage technology and end-to-end fulfillment...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Assertive Professionals Appraised At CMMI Maturity Level 3

MCLEAN, Va., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Assertive Professionals ( A P), announced today that the organization has been appraised at Maturity Level 3 for CMMI Services V2.0 (CMMI-SVC). The appraisal was conducted by the President and Lead Auditor of Delivery Excellence INC, a CMMI Institute Partner based out of Angier, NC.
Youngstown, OH27 First News

Youngstown police look for public’s voice on body camera policies

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A community forum was held Thursday night to update the public on the Youngstown Police Department’s body camera policies. The public was invited to the auditorium inside East High School to listen to the outcomes of the force’s trial program. City leaders and police were on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy