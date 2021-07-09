Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1
The Yoga 9i ultimately doesn’t take the Spectre’s crown. Still, it delivers such standout audio — a realm where so many expensive laptops are flatly terrible — that I’m glad it exists as an option for people who really value the quality of their music and movie soundtracks. And the 9i is certainly functional enough in every other area that if you’re looking for a convertible and the Spectre is out of your price range or if standout audio and a garaged stylus are priorities for you, it’s one to consider.www.techspot.com
