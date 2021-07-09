Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds JAX, CAI, SYKE, And ICON Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (JAX) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (JAX) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by SPB Hospitality LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $14.00 per share in cash for each share of JAX common stock that they hold. If you own JAX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/jax

CAI International, Inc. (CAI) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CAI International, Inc. (CAI) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer pursuant to which the company's shareholders will receive $56.00 for each share of CAI common stock that they own. If you own CAI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cai

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYKE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Sitel Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $54.00 per share in cash for each share of SYKE common stock that they hold. If you own SYKE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/syke

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (ICON) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (ICON) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Iconix Acquisition Corp., an affiliate of Lancer Capital, LLC. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer in which the company's shareholders will receive $3.15 for each share of ICON common stock that they own. If you own ICON shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/icon/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-jax-cai-syke-and-icon-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301328803.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
855
Followers
32K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cai#Jax#Llp#The Board Of Directors#Weisslaw Llp Reminds#Broadway#Jax#Spb Hospitality Llc#Cai International#Cai Rrb Get Report#Sykes Enterprises#Sitel Group#Iconix Acquisition Corp#Lancer Capital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Reinvent Technology Partners Y - RTPY

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Reinvent Technology Partners Y ("RTPY" or the "Company")(RTPY) relating to its proposed merger with Aurora. Under the terms of the agreement, RTPY will acquire Aurora through a reverse merger, with Aurora emerging as a publicly traded company.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether Lonestar Resources US Inc. Has Obtained A Fair Price In Its Transaction With Penn Virginia Corporation

MILWAUKEE, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Lonestar (OTCQX: LONE) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Penn Virginia. Ademi LLP alleges Lonestar's financial outlook is excellent and yet Lonestar shareholders will receive only 0.51 shares of common stock...
Businessmediapost.com

MDC Shareholder Madison Ave. Partners Signals Its Pro-Merger Stand

MDC investor Indaba Capital Management has been on a public mission the past two months to secure significantly better terms for MDC shareholders than Mark Penn’s Stagwell Media has offered in its proposal to merge the two companies. And if it can’t get the terms, it wants Indaba hopes to...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Kanzhun Limited (BZ) Is Being Sued For Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action has been filed on behalf of all purchasers of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) American Depository Shares ("ADSs") between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Kanzhun operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin, a mobile-native product that promotes instant direct chats between employers and job seekers, which is powered by proprietary artificial intelligence algorithms and big data insights.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion Of Stock Offering And Related Conversion

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") announced today that Cullman Savings Bank, MHC (the "MHC") has completed its conversion from the mutual holding company to the stock holding company form of organization (the "Conversion"), and the Company has completed its related stock offering. As a result of the closing of the Conversion, the Company is now the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank (the "Bank"). The MHC and the Bank's previous mid-tier holding company, also named Cullman Bancorp, Inc. ("Old Cullman"), ceased to exist effective upon the closing of the Conversion.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired 360 DigiTech, Inc. ("360 DigiTech" or the "Company") (QFIN) - Get Report securities between April 30, 2020 and July 7, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). 360 DigiTech investors have until September 13, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces Full Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option In Public Offering

BOCA RATON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GROM) ("Grom", the "Company"), a social media platform and original content provider for children under the age of 13, today announced that the underwriters of its previously completed public offering have exercised the remainder of their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 361,445 shares. The 45-day over-allotment option was granted in connection with the Company's previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,409,639 units at a public offering price of $4.15 per unit. After giving effect to the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total number of units sold by the Company in the offering increased to 2,711,084 units, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $11.5 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. Each unit issued in the offering was comprised of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each warrant is exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.565 per share and will expire five years from issuance.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

JAMES RIVER GROUP NOTICE: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead The James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Class Action Lawsuit - JRVR T

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The James River Group class action lawsuit charges James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) - Get Report and certain of James River Group's top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and seeks to represent purchasers of James River Group common stock between August 1, 2019 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The James River Group class action lawsuit was commenced on July 9, 2021 in the Eastern District of Virginia and is captioned Employees' Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth dba Fort Worth Employees' Retirement Fund v. James River Group Holdings, Ltd., No. 21-cv-00444.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Kanzhun Limited

RADNOR, Pa., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) ("Kanzhun") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Kanzhun securities between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited Announces Pricing Of Approximately $21.9 Million Initial Public Offering

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC) ("Regencell" or the "Company"), an early-stage bioscience company that focuses on research, development and commercialization of Traditional Chinese Medicine ("TCM") for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, specifically Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ("ADHD") and Autism Spectrum Disorder ("ASD"), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering ("Offering") of 2,300,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $9.50 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on July 16, 2021 under the ticker symbol "RGC."
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Peridot Announces Effectiveness Of Registration Statement And Extraordinary General Meeting Date For Proposed Business Combination With Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. ("Peridot") (PDAC) announced today that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") has declared effective the Registration Statement on Form F-4 (as amended, the "Registration Statement"), filed by Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. ("Newco") in connection with the previously announced proposed business combination between Peridot and Li-Cycle Corp. ("Li-Cycle").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates STFC, HBMD, ICBK, ADXS, FOE; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Liberty Mutual Holding Company Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Liberty Mutual will acquire all of the publicly held shares of State Auto Financial common stock for $52.00 per share in cash. If you are a State Auto shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
LawPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces An Investigation Of Shareholder Claims Against Kanzhun Limited

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of those who acquired Kanzhun Limited ("Kanzhun" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BZ) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") from June 11, 2021 through July 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until September 10, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Kanzhun Limited And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Kanzhun Limited ("Kanzhun" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BZ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Louisiana StatePosted by
TheStreet

CARLOTZ SHAREHOLDER ALERT By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against CarLotz, Inc. - LOTZ, LOTZW

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 7, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against CarLotz, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LOTZ, LOTZW), if they purchased the Company's securities between December 30, 2020 and May 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In Array Technologies, Inc. F/k/a ATI Intermediate Holdings, LLC Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - ARRY

NEW YORK, July 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Array Technologies, Inc. f/k/a ATI Intermediate Holdings, LLC ("Array" or the "Company") (ARRY) - Get Report and certain of its officers and directors. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-05658, is on behalf of:

Comments / 0

Community Policy