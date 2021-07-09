SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds JAX, CAI, SYKE, And ICON Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (JAX) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (JAX) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by SPB Hospitality LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $14.00 per share in cash for each share of JAX common stock that they hold. If you own JAX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/jax

CAI International, Inc. (CAI) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CAI International, Inc. (CAI) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer pursuant to which the company's shareholders will receive $56.00 for each share of CAI common stock that they own. If you own CAI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cai

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYKE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Sitel Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $54.00 per share in cash for each share of SYKE common stock that they hold. If you own SYKE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/syke

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (ICON) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (ICON) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Iconix Acquisition Corp., an affiliate of Lancer Capital, LLC. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer in which the company's shareholders will receive $3.15 for each share of ICON common stock that they own. If you own ICON shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/icon/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-jax-cai-syke-and-icon-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301328803.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP