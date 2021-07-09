Cancel
Report: Timberwolves unwilling to trade this player for Ben Simmons

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 8 days ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves are among the teams that are said to have interest in Ben Simmons, but apparently there is a limit to how much they are willing to spend. The Timberwolves have no intention of including D’Angelo Russell in any trade this summer, according to Jon Krawczynski and Danny Leroux of The Athletic. While they are expected to pursue Simmons and potentially other players, the T-Wolves view Russell as a key part of their core and “want to keep it that way.”

Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

