Columbus Police Department issues arrest warrants for fatal hit and run suspect
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect involved in the fatal hit and run on Macon Rd. early Thursday morning. On July 8 at approximately 4:26 a.m., officers responded to the area of Macon Rd. and Primrose Rd. in reference to a motor vehicle accident. Once officers arrived on the scene, the accident was determined to be fatal. Columbus Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley identified the victim as 57-year-old Sean Kelly Montgomery of Columbus. Montgomery was struck while operating a scooter.www.wtvm.com
Comments / 3