FDA Head Calls for Probe Into Approval of Alzheimer's Drug Aduhelm

By Matthew Perrone
NBC Chicago
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe acting head of the Food and Drug Administration on Friday called for a government investigation into highly unusual contacts between her agency's drug reviewers and the maker of a controversial new Alzheimer's drug. Dr. Janet Woodcock announced the extraordinary step via Twitter. It's the latest fallout over last month's...

