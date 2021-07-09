Cancel
Hear Our New Podcast on the Genesis of Genesis

By Brian Hiatt
Laredo Morning Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince its beginnings as a group of British schoolboys in 1967, Genesis has had one of the weirdest journeys of any band, with a successful lead-singer transplant (drummer Phil Collins took over for Peter Gabriel in 1976) leading to an improbable jump from prog-rock pioneers to adult-contemporary hitmakers. With the...

MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

DAVE MUSTAINE To Guest On New JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES Album

MEGADETH mainman Dave Mustaine makes a guest appearance on the new album from John 5. The former MARILYN MANSON and current ROB ZOMBIE guitarist revealed Mustaine's participation in the project during a new interview with Marci Wiser of the 95.5 KLOS radio station. Speaking about his upcoming LP, which is...
MusicSFGate

John Mayer's 'Sob Rock': Deconstructing the Album's '80s-Inspired Visuals

The artwork and marketing campaign for John Mayer’s new album, “Sob Rock,” features the sort of imagery that pulls you in. That’s because its 1980s-inspired look spurs more questions than answers — is the music retro or just the visuals? Are you meant to laugh or groan? Is the homage related to a specific release from the past?
MusicPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Clairo On How the Carpenters, Paul Simon, and Her New Dog Inspired Her Latest Album

In 2019, Claire Cottrill released Immunity, her debut album, the same evening that she reached another career milestone: performing at Madison Square Garden. Having risen to fame practically overnight with the viral hit “Pretty Girl”—its lo-fi music video currently sits at 75 million-plus views on YouTube—Cottrill previewed the album for thousands of people nightly as she opened for Khalid on his Free Spirit World Tour.
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Cinderella Guitarist Jeff LaBar Dead at 58

Jeff LaBar, best known as the guitarist for glam metal band Cinderella, has died. His son Sebastian confirmed the news on Wednesday via a social media post. He was 58. The cause of death was not disclosed. “My father, my hero, my idol, passed away today. I’m currently at a...
MusicGreenwichTime

Margo Price Covers the Beatles' 'Help' With Allison Russell, Adia Victoria

Margo Price has released a video of her cover of the Beatles’ “Help,” a track she recorded for the new EP Live From the Other Side. The Suffers’ Kam Franklin, Kyshona Armstrong, Adia Victoria, and Allison Russell accompany her and each get their own solos in the performance. Price takes...
MusicSFGate

Wyclef Jean on Scoring 'The Chi,' Bob Marley and His New Music App, Sodo

Wyclef Jean has always loved composing, and now he’s been at it full-time on season four of Showtime’s “The Chi.” This season picks up with Kiesha (Birgundi Baker) meeting potential adoptive parents for her child, and Kevin (Alex Hibbert) telling his girlfriend Jemma (Judae’a Brown) that he loves her. Creator...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Jason Bonham announces Led Zeppelin Evening MMXXI Tour

Jason Bonham has announced the Led Zeppelin Evening MMXXI Tour for North America this fall. The 29 date trek kicks off October 15th in Stateline, NV with stops in Bakersfield, Phoenix, San Diego, Denver, Detroit and more before wrapping November 26th in Hollywood, FL. Tickets are on sale now via...
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

Kiss and Cinderella Keyboardist Gary Corbett Dies

Keyboardist Gary Corbett, best known for his touring work with Kiss and Cinderella, has died after a battle with cancer. Corbett's death was confirmed by his sister in a post on his Facebook page. "Those who knew Gary know that we and the world of music have all lost a very talented, funny, kind and gentle soul," she wrote. "The pain cuts so deeply that our hearts are bleeding."
Musictreblezine.com

Lambchop : Showtunes

The most pleasant thing about Lambchop at this point in his career is how effortless it all seems. Once, years ago, when they were younger and Kurt Wagner’s songwriting and performance idiom less deeply internalized by the alternative and art music world, these types of compositions felt fussed over and deliberate, lovely and evocative by how thoroughly realized they were in the face of a world that seemed interested in very different musical shapes. They always fused little experimental quirks to the body of country-leaning singer/songwriter music like that of Burt Bacharach, Elton John, Randy Newman and Bruce Hornsby, but in the ’90s to 2000s this felt like a much more serious and deliberate break with the active styles of the time. Once they were prolific, releasing nearly a record a year from their inception in 1994 until 2004. Then, time slowed things; the space between records shot up to an average of four years, a pattern that stayed steady for over a decade. But recently, the dam seems to have burst again. Showtunes is Lambchop’s third record in as many years, a set which flows with unwavering ease, the musical accompaniment to Wagner’s wandering thoughts and Brautigen-esque observations coming seemingly as natural as breath or the gentle ease of wind in summer.
MusicKTLO

R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe among artists contributing to The Velvet Underground & Nico tribute album

R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe has contributed a track to a compilation paying tribute to The Velvet Underground and Nico‘s legendary 1967 self-titled debut album. The record, titled I’ll Be Your Mirror, will be released September 24, and features new versions of The Velvet Underground & Nico‘s 11 songs recorded by various artists. Stipe’s contribution is a rendition of the album’s lead track, “Sunday Morning.”
Musicmojo4music.com

MOJO 334 – September 2021: David Bowie

THIS MONTH’S MOJO MAGAZINE bursts with big names. David Bowie’s friends and bandmates – plus the elusive Tony Defries – relive the beauty and daring of Hunky Dory on the occasion of its 50th birthday. Only 30 but no less potent, we revisit Nirvana’s Nevermind with Krist Novoselic, Butch Vig and more. Jimi Hendrix’s lost Joni Mitchell tape is uncovered. Bruce Springsteen’s glory days are exposed. We explore the tenacity of The Hollies, the tragedy of Bill Evans, and Jeff Wayne’s indestructible War Of The Worlds. Plus: Elvis Costello en espagnol; Manic Street Preachers’ Nicky Wire says sorry. And: The Beach Boys; Blackbeard; David Wiffen; Kevin Coyne; George Harrison; Prince; Villagers. Then it’s all back to Jakob Dylan’s!
Musicwcsx.com

Bruce Springsteen Recalls the First Time He Heard Himself on the Radio

Bruce Springsteen has fond memories of hearing himself for the first time on the radio early in his career. In a new interview with BBC Radio 1 (as transcribed by Ultimate Classic Rock), the first song The Boss heard of his on the radio was “Spirit in the Night” from his 1973 debut album Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Biz Markie’s wife Tara?

RAPPER Biz Markie is still alive and receiving round-the-clock medical care, his rep has confirmed after false online rumours he had died. It comes after reports the 57-year-old Just A Friend hitmaker was is "in a hospice with significant brain damage" following a stroke. Who is Biz Markie's wife Tara?
Celebritiesbestclassicbands.com

Gary Corbett Dies: 2nd Member of Cinderella to Pass on Same Day

Gary Corbett, a producer, songwriter and keyboard player best known for co-writing “She Bop,” a Top 5 single for Cyndi Lauper in 1984, and his touring work with KISS and Cinderella, died yesterday (July 14, 2021). Corbett, believed to be 62 years old, died after a battle with lung cancer, one day before his birthday. He was the second member of the glam rock band Cinderella to die that day, following the death at 58 of the group’s longtime lead guitarist, Jeff LaBar.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Says DaBaby Is A "Problem"

50 Cent has taken on a mentorship role with DaBaby and he's already using his platform to elevate the young bull, linking back up with the North Carolina rapper for the premiere party of Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Thursday night and warning his followers about him. DaBaby is...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Celine Dion looks radiant as she celebrates very happy news

Celine Dion shared some joyous news with fans on Instagram stories and her appearance in the celebratory post was nothing short of stunning. The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker announced a major musical milestone with a heartfelt social media post. She wrote: "I don't pay too much attention to...

