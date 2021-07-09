Hear Our New Podcast on the Genesis of Genesis

The most pleasant thing about Lambchop at this point in his career is how effortless it all seems. Once, years ago, when they were younger and Kurt Wagner’s songwriting and performance idiom less deeply internalized by the alternative and art music world, these types of compositions felt fussed over and deliberate, lovely and evocative by how thoroughly realized they were in the face of a world that seemed interested in very different musical shapes. They always fused little experimental quirks to the body of country-leaning singer/songwriter music like that of Burt Bacharach, Elton John, Randy Newman and Bruce Hornsby, but in the ’90s to 2000s this felt like a much more serious and deliberate break with the active styles of the time. Once they were prolific, releasing nearly a record a year from their inception in 1994 until 2004. Then, time slowed things; the space between records shot up to an average of four years, a pattern that stayed steady for over a decade. But recently, the dam seems to have burst again. Showtunes is Lambchop’s third record in as many years, a set which flows with unwavering ease, the musical accompaniment to Wagner’s wandering thoughts and Brautigen-esque observations coming seemingly as natural as breath or the gentle ease of wind in summer.