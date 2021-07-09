Cancel
Blaine County, ID

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Raft River Region, Shoshone, Lava Beds by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Raft River Region; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 98 to 105. * WHERE...Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 9 PM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

