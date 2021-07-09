Cancel
Clayton County, GA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clayton, DeKalb, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, Newton, Rockdale by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 14:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Clayton; DeKalb; Fulton; Gwinnett; Henry; Newton; Rockdale; Walton The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Rockdale County in north central Georgia DeKalb County in north central Georgia South central Gwinnett County in north central Georgia North central Henry County in north central Georgia Southwestern Walton County in north central Georgia South central Fulton County in north central Georgia Northern Clayton County in north central Georgia Central Newton County in north central Georgia * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 240 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Redan to College Park, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Atlanta, Decatur, Conyers, Monroe, Covington, East Point, Forest Park, College Park, Clarkston, Morrow, Hapeville, Stone Mountain, Avondale Estates, Lake City, Oxford, Lithonia, Porterdale, Walnut Grove, Pine Lake and Jersey. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
ABC News

1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
NBC News

Rare case of monkeypox found in Texas resident who had traveled internationally

A case of monkeypox has been confirmed in a Texas resident who had flown to Atlanta from Nigeria on July 8, with a final destination of Dallas Love Field Airport on July 9, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. It is the first case of the virus seen in the United States in nearly two decades.

