Severe Weather Statement issued for Boone, Dallas, Madison, Polk, Story by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Des Moines . Target Area: Boone; Dallas; Madison; Polk; Story A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT FOR POLK...SOUTHWESTERN STORY...NORTHEASTERN MADISON...SOUTHEASTERN BOONE AND EASTERN DALLAS COUNTIES At 138 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Granger, or 7 miles northwest of Grimes, moving southeast at 30 mph. This is a very rare and dangerous storm!! HAZARD...Softball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported baseball sized hail. Hail to softball sized is possible. This is a rare and very dangerouns situation. Take cover now! IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. This severe storm will be near Polk City and Saylorville Lake around 145 PM CDT. Waukee and Grimes around 150 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Urbandale, Johnston, Saylorville, Des Moines, West Des Moines, Ankeny, Clive, Windsor Heights, Merle Hay Mall, Valley West Mall, Jordan Creek Town Center, Drake Stadium And Knapp Center, Iowa Events Center, Des Moines Int`l Airport, Principal Park, Iowa State Fairgrounds and Pleasant Hill. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 68 and 72, and between mile markers 87 and 103. Interstate 80 between mile markers 109 and 149. Interstate 235 between mile markers 1 and 14. HAIL...4.00IN WIND...60MPH