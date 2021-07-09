Cancel
Bannock County, ID

Heat Advisory issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Upper Snake River Plain; Wood River Foothills HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Hot conditions with highs from 95 to 102 degrees. * WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo. * WHEN...From noon Sunday to 9 PM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

