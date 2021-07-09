Cancel
Edgefield County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Edgefield, McCormick, Saluda by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Edgefield; McCormick; Saluda Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions of east central McCormick...central Saluda and northern Edgefield Counties Until 315 PM EDT. At 241 PM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Saluda County Airport, or 20 miles southeast of Greenwood, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...gusty winds 40 to 50 mph, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. IMPACT...expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to plants, trees and crops is possible. Damage to windshields is unlikely. All outdoor activities should cease. Move indoors immediately. Some locations in the path of this storm include Edgefield, Saluda, Johnston, Saluda County Airport, Trenton, Ward, Strom Thurmond High School, Saluda Co Sheriff`s Office, Good Hope, Harmony, Pleasant Lane, Northside Fire Station Main, Emory, Cleora and Saluda High School. Move indoors immediately. Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

alerts.weather.gov

