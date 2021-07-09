Cancel
York County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for York by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Lake Wylie is in the path of this storm. Cloud to ground lightning and gusty winds will create dangerous boating conditions. Move to shore immediately. Target Area: York A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT CENTRAL YORK COUNTY UNTIL 315 PM EDT At 239 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near York, moving east at 20 mph. Locations to be impacted include Rock Hill, York, Tega Cay, Newport and Lake Wylie. Wind gusts up to 45 mph and pea size hail will be possible in these areas.

