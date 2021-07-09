Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Carter, Southeast Carter, Unicoi, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 13:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northwest Carter; Southeast Carter; Unicoi; Washington SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WASHINGTON...NORTHEASTERN UNICOI AND SOUTHWESTERN CARTER COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM EDT At 241 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Jonesborough, or 7 miles west of Johnson City, moving east at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Johnson City, Elizabethton, Jonesborough, Central, Midway, Pine Crest, Gray, Oak Grove, Unicoi and Watauga.