Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carter County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Carter, Southeast Carter, Unicoi, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 13:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northwest Carter; Southeast Carter; Unicoi; Washington SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WASHINGTON...NORTHEASTERN UNICOI AND SOUTHWESTERN CARTER COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM EDT At 241 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Jonesborough, or 7 miles west of Johnson City, moving east at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Johnson City, Elizabethton, Jonesborough, Central, Midway, Pine Crest, Gray, Oak Grove, Unicoi and Watauga.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gray, TN
City
Oak Grove, TN
County
Unicoi County, TN
State
Washington State
City
Jonesborough, TN
City
Watauga, TN
County
Washington County, TN
County
Carter County, TN
City
Elizabethton, TN
City
Midway, TN
City
Unicoi, TN
City
Johnson City, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Biden pledges appeal of ‘deeply disappointing’ DACA ruling

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Saturday that the Justice Department intends to appeal a federal judge’s ruling deeming illegal an Obama-era program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation and he renewed his calls for Congress to create a permanent solution. He said in...
Posted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
ABC News

1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Chaos reigned in wake of Haitian president’s assassination

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The attackers raided the private compound of Haiti’s president before dawn, yelling “DEA operation!” and wielding high-caliber weapons. They tied up a maid and houseboy and ransacked Jovenel Moïse’s office and bedroom. When it was over, Moïse lay sprawled on his bedroom floor. He had been...
NBC News

Rare case of monkeypox found in Texas resident who had traveled internationally

A case of monkeypox has been confirmed in a Texas resident who had flown to Atlanta from Nigeria on July 8, with a final destination of Dallas Love Field Airport on July 9, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. It is the first case of the virus seen in the United States in nearly two decades.

Comments / 0

Community Policy