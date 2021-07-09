Cancel
Report: Boeing making progress on MAX return in China

By Daniel McCoy
Wichita Business Journal
Wichita Business Journal
 8 days ago
China, where the MAX has now been grounded more than two years, is said to be open to flight tests.

Wichita, KS
The Wichita Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/wichita
