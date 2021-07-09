Letter: Connor for City Council

Concord is at the epicenter of the housing availability and affordability crunch. We are one of the “hottest” ZIP codes in the country, and while the market may be great for sellers, for working class people trying to put a roof over their head and secure a safe place to for their family to sleep, it’s virtually impossible to find anything available, let alone affordable. New Hampshire has a workforce shortage and until the workforce has a place it can afford to live, employers and our state’s economy will continue to suffer. We need people elected to government and leadership positions who understand the struggles faced by real people and who have the power to change things.