The Peninsula Paris is not simply a hotel – it’s a palace that offers the very best of French luxury. Arriving by Eurostar only takes 2 hours 15 minutes from London, and its location on the Avenue Kleber – one of the 12 famed avenues that snake off the Place de l’Etoile – speaks for itself. From here, the “Golden Triangle” of avenues from des Champs-Élysées, George V and Montaigne (home to Dior, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Givenchy and more), fine restaurants (book Le Relais Plaza) and the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées are no more than a short stroll away. Little wonder that the hotel remains a favourite of the film world as well as world-famous athletes.